DASH has been losing ground in sync with the market.

The third party wallet application contains dangerous vulnerability.

DASH, now 15th largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $1.14 billion, has lost over 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $127.50 by the time of writing. On a week-on-week basis, the coin has shed over 18% of its value moving in sync with the market.

DASH has average daily trading of $227 million. The coin is most actively traded against BTC and USDT.

What's going on?

MyDashWallet - a wallet application for DASH developed by the third party - allegedly was flawed. The app was reported to send users private keys to the server. Dash company recommended the community to say away from the wallet until the developers remedy the situation.

"A vulnerability has been found in https://mydashwallet.org/ please do NOT use the wallet until further notice! (externally loaded JS sending private keys to a remote server)," their tweet goes.

It is harmful to have any external script loaded and in the wallet's case, this was the result of an oversight by web developers. Dash explained,

An external script is a dangerous thing that was overlooked by the wallet's dev team. Even though it was not used for many years. The developers removed in by now, by some users might still have downloaded it with the app.