Owing to a security vulnerability in six tokens, Multichain users lost more than $3M over the week. A white hat hacker returned 322 ETH, but in excess of 527 ETH is still exploited.
In a dramatic twist, one of this week’s Multichain hackers has returned 322 ETH ($974,000 at the time of writing) to the cross-chain router protocol and one of the affected users.
However the hacker kept 62 ETH ($187,000) as a “bug bounty”, and a total of 528 ETH (worth $1.6M) remains outstanding after the exploits.
Earlier this week, news emerged of a security vulnerability with Multichain relating to the tokens WETH, PERI, OMT, WBNB, MATIC, and AVAX, and $1.43 million was stolen. Multichain announced on Jan. 17 the critical vulnerability had been “reported and fixed.”
However, publicity about the vulnerability reportedly encouraged a number of different attackers to swoop in, and more than $3 million in funds were stolen. The critical vulnerability in the six tokens still exists, but Multichain has drained around $44.5m of funds from multiple chain bridges to protect them.
Yeah, bridge contract need pause function. https://t.co/lPjLsE5EtR— Zhaojun (@zhaojun_sh) January 20, 2022
One of the hackers, calling himself a "white hat" has been in communication with both Multichain and a user who lost $960,000 in the past day or so, to negotiate returning 80% of the money in return for a hefty finders fee.
According to a Jan. 20 tweet from ZenGo wallet co-founder Tal Be’ery, the hacker claimed they hadbeen “saving the rest” of the Multichain users who were being targeted by bots, in an act of defensive hacking.
The funds were returned across four transactions. On Jan. 20 the hacker returned 269 ETH ($813,000) in two transactions directly to the user he stole it from and kept a bug bounty of 50 ETH ($150,000).
The relieved user responded to the hacker:
Well received, thank you for your honesty.
Overnight, the hacker also returned 50 ETH ($150,000) across two transactions to the official Multichain address, and kept a bug bounty of 12 ETH ($36,000).
Multichain (formerly Anyswap) aims to be the “ultimate router for Web3.” The platform supports 30 chains at the moment, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), Terra (LUNA), and Fantom (FTM).
In a tweet on Jan. 20, the Co-Founder and CEO of Multichain Zhaojun conceded that Multichain bridge contracts need a pause function to deal with similar incidents in future.
Cointelegraph has contacted the project for comment.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland holds support but MANA may return to $2
Decentraland price action is, at present, very indecisive. However, while the overall outlook is bearish – especially within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, there is evidence that a turnaround to the upside may be coming soon.
Sandbox continues to drift lower, bears to push SAND to $3.80
Sandbox price has made a slight bounce during the Thursday trading session, attempting a bullish daily close after three straight days of losses. However, sellers remain in control, and bulls will need to make some significant gains to convert SAND back into a bull market.
Axie Infinity bulls attempt to regain control as AXS moves toward $80
Axie Infinity price has dropped more than 10% since Monday and is nearly 57% lower than its all-time high. A bearish continuation pattern points to another leg south before buyers step in. Axie Infinity price action has been a source of frustration for bulls.
Solana price allows bulls to enter on double support before massive breakout
Solana (SOL) price action has been fading towards $131 after being rejected at $160, with bulls unable to make new highs. The recent break of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) looks to have been picked up by investors.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.