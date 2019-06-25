More than 2,000 investors behind $13 million Kraken Crypto Exchange’s financing round
- 2,263 investors took part in the crowdfunding exercise conducted on Bnk To The Future (BF).
- The funds raised will elevate Kraken’s valuation past $4 billion.
Kraken one of the regulated futures cryptocurrency exchanges has announced the successful completion of its recent crowdfunding round. The exchange with the help of more than 2,000 investors raised $13.5 million conducted on Bnk To The Future (BF), an online platform utilized for investments.
About 2,263 investors took part in the crowdfunding exercise that is arguably the best among all the financing rounds ever conducted on BF. The purpose of the raised funds was to elevate Kraken above the $4 billion mark in valuation in addition to funding new acquisitions.
The most recent acquisitions by the exchange are US-based CryptoWatch and London-based Crypto Facilities. According to a statement by a BF client regarding the investment:
“Your $1k investment bought you about 48 future shares (from 201.612.210 in total). If Kraken is really worth $4bn in the end you own 0,00002380808% of this pie. And that’s about the sum that you invested. But as you are in the “preferred share class” you get your investment back even if Kraken sells only for $112 million. Only if Kraken sells for more than 4bn we will make money.”
