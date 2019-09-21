Monero technical analysis: Trapped in range, vulnerable while below 83.50

- Sellers retain control, as the recovery lacks momentum.
- Coin awaits catalysts for fresh near-term trading impetus.
Monero (XMR), the 14th largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $1.26 billion and an average trading volume of $94 million, is the second-biggest loser among the top 20 widely traded cryptocurrencies. The coin has lost almost 4% over the last 24 hours and remains stuck in a narrow range, with the bearish momentum still intact. At the time of writing, XMR/USD trades near 73.30 region, having found support once again ahead of 72.50.
XMR/USD 1-hour chart
- The coin consolidates below 23% Fibonacci Retracement (Fib) of Friday’s fall near 73.90.
- Hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) turns south from the overbought territory, set to test the 50 level.
- The bearish trend could resume on a sustained break below the key 72.50 support.
XMR/USD Daily chart
- Trapped in a narrow range since late-August, awaits fresh catalyst.
- The spot trades below all the key Daily Simple Moving Averages (DMA).
- Only a sustained break above the horizontal resistance of 83.50 can reverse the near-term bearish outlook.
- Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that there is a scope for further downside.
XMR/USD Levels to watch
XMR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.3107
|Today Daily Change
|-0.6879
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|73.9986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.3798
|Daily SMA50
|80.5519
|Daily SMA100
|86.294
|Daily SMA200
|78.0701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.1741
|Previous Daily Low
|72.5253
|Previous Weekly High
|82.3322
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.554
|Previous Monthly High
|97.8571
|Previous Monthly Low
|65.9364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.0162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.6246
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.2505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|65.9758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.2733
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.5481
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.9221
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
