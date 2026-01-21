TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Zilliqa Price Analysis: ZIL risks deeper correction as bearish pressure mounts

  • Zilliqa price is retesting a previously broken trendline, with rejection likely to trigger a deeper correction. 
  • Derivatives market shows a bearish bias, with Open Interest on Binance falling to its lowest level since mid-December.
  • The technical outlook suggests a downward move, with momentum indicators signaling bearish bias.
Zilliqa Price Analysis: ZIL risks deeper correction as bearish pressure mounts
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Zilliqa (ZIL) is nearing key resistance, trading at $0.0050 on Wednesday; a rejection could trigger a deeper correction. The weakening derivatives positioning among traders further supports the bearish price action in ZIL. In addition, the technical outlook suggests further correction as momentum indicators turn negative.

Zilliqa’s waning investor participation

Zilliqa derivatives show signs of weakness, with futures Open Interest (OI) on the Binance exchange dropping to $2.25 million on Wednesday, levels not seen since mid-December, reflecting waning investor participation.

Zilliqa open interest chart at Binance exchange. Source: Coinglass

Zilliqa Price Analysis: ZIL bears are in control of the momentum

Zilliqa price closed below the ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since December 19) on Tuesday, indicating a shift in market structure. As of Wednesday, ZIL is nearly at this breakout zone, which roughly coincides with daily resistance at $0.0051 and the 50% price level (drawn from the December low of $0.0042 to the January 12 high at $0.0061) at $0.0052, making this a key reversal zone.

If ZIL faces rejection from these resistance levels, it could extend the decline toward the December 31 low of $0.0046. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 45, below the neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum is gaining traction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover on Tuesday, further supporting the negative outlook.

ZIL/USDT daily chart

However, if ZIL recovers and closes above the daily resistance at $0.0051 on a daily basis, it could extend the advance toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.0054.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero (XMR) is extending its downtrend, below the $500 level at the time of writing on Wednesday, as sellers remain dominant during the American session. XMR has declined by approximately 38% from a recent high of $800, reached last Wednesday.

Ripple holds support as traders remain cautious

Ripple holds support as traders remain cautious

Ripple (XRP) is navigating a critical juncture as price action stabilizes above $1.90 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token came under aggressive selling earlier this week as macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions escalated.

Bitcoin struggles below $90,000 amid easing risk appetite, increasing bearish pressure

Bitcoin struggles below $90,000 amid easing risk appetite, increasing bearish pressure

Bitcoin price hovers around $89,000 on Wednesday, after falling 8.79% over the past 6 days. Risk appetite continues to fade amid turmoil in Japan’s bond market and renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and the EU.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand

Bitcoin holds below $90,000 on Wednesday, weighed down by weakening institutional and retail demand. Ethereum defends $2,900 support amid resumption of spot ETF withdrawals. XRP holds above $1.90 as US-listed spot ETFs record the second outflow since launch.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC bulls remain strong amid institutional demand, risk-on sentiment improves

Bitcoin: BTC bulls remain strong amid institutional demand, risk-on sentiment improves

Bitcoin (BTC) price holds above $95,500 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than so far 5% this week. The rising institutional and corporate demand supports the bullish price action in BTC.