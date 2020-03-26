Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD bulls take back control as price stays above SMA 20

  • XMR/USD fell from $47.24 to $47 this Wednesday before the bulls took back control this Thursday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had 10 consecutive green sessions.

Key Levels

  • Current Price :$48.16 
  • Open: $47.14 
  • High: $48.61 
  • Low: $47.14
  • R3: $51.25
  • R2: $49.67
  • R1: $48.32
  • PP: $46.75
  • S1: $45.40
  • S2: $43.82
  • S3: $42.47

XMR/USD daily chart

XMR/USD bulls regained control this Thursday as the price went up from $47.14 to $48.175. In the process, it managed to stay above the SMA 20 curve. To continue the upward momentum, the bulls will need to break above the $50 resistance level and the channel formation. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has constricted, indicating decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had 10 consecutive green sessions, while the MACD indicates increasing bullish momentum. Finally, the RSI is hovering around the neutral territory.

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 48.4344
Today Daily Change 1.4591
Today Daily Change % 3.11
Today daily open 46.9753
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 45.344
Daily SMA50 65.554
Daily SMA100 61.7763
Daily SMA200 60.8855
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.0972
Previous Daily Low 45.1715
Previous Weekly High 45.5228
Previous Weekly Low 29.3242
Previous Monthly High 96.8144
Previous Monthly Low 66.0405
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 46.2891
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 46.9795
Daily Pivot Point S1 45.3988
Daily Pivot Point S2 43.8223
Daily Pivot Point S3 42.4731
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.3245
Daily Pivot Point R2 49.6737
Daily Pivot Point R3 51.2502

 


 

