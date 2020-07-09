Monero Market Analysis: XMR/USD surges over 3% on a daily basis

- Monero spiked over 3% higher on the day but the momentum still fell short of the range resistance at $70.00.
- XMR/USD could remain in the hands of the bulls a while longer based on the upward trending RSI.
The crypto market is back in the red after a fruitful trading session on Wednesday. The larger cryptocurrencies are leading with retreat, especially for Bitcoin and Ripple. Monero (XMR) and a few other selected cryptoassets have managed hold in the green in spite of the growing bearish grip across the board. XMR/USD is trading 3.44% higher on the day and with a market value of $68.52. As the volatility expands, the bullish action is likely to increase its momentum.
Despite the progress made on the day, XMR/USD is still trading within a consolidation range with a support limit at $60.00 and a resistance at $70.00. The price has stepped above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages; an indication that buyers are in control. Moreover, the 50 SMA is extending the gap above the 200 SMA, which further cements the bulls’ position on the market.
The RSI is moving towards the overbought region at the time of writing. In addition, the MACD is grinding above the mean line. Both of these indicators align in support of gains towards the psychological $100.
For now, the bulls’ focus is to break the range resistance at $70.00; a move that is likely to pave the way for gains heading to $100. Support is expected at the 50-day SMA, the ascending trendline (green), the 200-day SMA and the range support limit at $6000.
XMR/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency News Update: Bitcoin pushes above $9,400, altcoins calm down
BTC/USD has barely changed since the start of the day and gained nearly 1.2% on a day-to-day basis. The first digital asset is changing hands at $9,400 after a move to $9,445 during early Asian hours.
Ripple Price Analysis: Why XRP/USD breakdown to $0.17 looms?
Ripple has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 48 hours. The fourth-largest cryptocurrency embarked on a recovery mission following the establishment of support at $0.17.
ETH/USD triangle breakout triggers run-up to $300
Ethereum buyers have been keen on sustaining gains following the dip under $220 in the last week of June. Recovery has been slow but steady with most of the progress made in the last 24 hours.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD quickly drops back inside the 20-day Bollinger Band
ADA/USD bears have quickly taken the price down from $0.013 to $0.0122. This bearish correction follows three consecutive bullish days, wherein the price went up from $0.09857 to $0.013.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.