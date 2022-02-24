Bitcoin was down 1% on Wednesday, ending the day near $37,600, but it is losing another 7% on Thursday morning, trading below $35,000. Ethereum has lost 12% to $2,340 in the last 24 hours. Leading altcoins show a proportionate decline.
The total capitalization of the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap, decreased by 8.4% over the day, to $1.57 trillion.
The index of fear and greed of the crypto market fell by 2 points to 23, but being updated once a day, it clearly does not take into account the latest dramatic movements.
The aggravation of tension around Ukraine exerted pressure on risky assets. There are growing risks of escalation associated with the introduction of Russian troops into Donbass. In such a situation, risky assets may continue to decline further.
At the moment, we see that cryptocurrencies are selling stronger than developed world stocks (although not as extreme as Russian ones), confirming the risky nature of these assets and how they are not a replacement for gold.
According to Glassnode, the wallets of long-term investors (hodlers) hold record volumes of BTC (76.5%). The volume of bitcoins, which have been without movement for more than 10 years, is also growing (12.6%). Thus, almost 90% of all currently available coins are out of the market.
Now another country besides El Salvador may accept bitcoin as a means of payment. Senator Indira Kempis is developing a bill on cryptocurrencies and intends to convince the Mexican government to follow the "Salvadorian scenario" by recognizing BTC as a means of payment.
Former SEC official Joseph Hall called the department's chances of losing the lawsuit against Ripple high. The regulator accuses the company of selling unregistered securities under the guise of XRP tokens.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price collapses as Putin declares war on Ukraine and explosions reported in Kyiv
Russia recently announced that it would launch military action in Ukraine. Several media reports have noted that explosions were heard in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Bitcoin price has dropped below $35,000, in tandem with the stock markets in the United States.
Dogecoin price readies for a 35% crash as tension between Russia and Ukraine escalate
Dogecoin price is currently hovering on a critical support level, a breakdown of which could lead to a steep correction, but a bounce could trigger a new uptrend. Therefore, investors need to be cautious.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB long-term speculators aim for $0.00005336
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant uptick following the formation of a bullish chart pattern. However, SHIB must slice above multiple obstacles ahead in order to validate the optimistic technical pattern. Shiba Inu price is forming an ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart.
Ethereum price eyes quick 15% rally if it can hold above this support level
Ethereum price is stuck between two massive barriers that are squeezing the altcoin into consolidation. The recent retest of the support area suggests that ETH is due for a quick run-up. Ethereum price slid lower due to the recent crash and tagged the $2,160 to $2,567 demand zone.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.