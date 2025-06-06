Metaplanet announces $5.4 billion share offering to boost Bitcoin acquisition, targets 210K BTC by 2027

- Metaplanet announced that it has issued a 555 million share offering, valued at $5.4 billion, to increase its Bitcoin holdings.
- The company also revealed an increase in its Bitcoin acquisition plan, now targeting 210,000 BTC by 2027.
- Strategy also announced an upsize of its STRD stock offering from $250 million to $1 billion to buy more Bitcoin.
Metaplanet announced the issuance of a 555 million share offering, valued at $5.4 billion, to acquire more Bitcoin (BTC) while expanding its accumulation target from 21,000 BTC to 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027. Meanwhile, Strategy announced an upsize of its STRD stock offering from $250 million to $1 billion, aiming to boost its Bitcoin holdings.
Metaplanet eyes 1% of total Bitcoin supply as Strategy upsizes capital plan
Japanese firm Metaplanet unveiled its updated strategy for acquiring Bitcoin following the issuance of a 555 million share offering, with expected proceeds of $5.4 billion.
The company entered into a purchase agreement concerning Stock Acquisition Rights with EVO FUND for what it termed the "largest Stock Acquisition Rights issuance in Japan capital markets history."
Metaplanet stated that the 555 million share offering comes after it announced an initial capital plan of 210 million shares offering in May. The company stated that it plans to increase its BTC holdings with the proceeds from the offering.
"On behalf of our shareholders, we will prudently and swiftly accumulate as much Bitcoin as possible," Metaplanet stated in a filing on Friday.
In line with this new strategy, Metaplanet has increased its Bitcoin target from 21,000 BTC by the end of 2026 to 100,000 BTC. This aligns with its plan to hold 1% of the total Bitcoin supply, approximately 210,000 BTC, by 2027. The company currently holds a total of 8,888 Bitcoin, valued at $934 million.
Strategy (MSTR/STRK/STRF), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, plans to increase its Bitcoin holding following a capital upsize of its STRD stock offering from $250 million to $1 billion.
In a press release on Friday, Strategy announced that it would raise its 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock (STRD) offering to $85 per share. The company expects to receive proceeds of approximately $979.7 million, which it intends to use to expand its Bitcoin holdings.
Strategy currently holds 580,955 BTC acquired at an average price of $70,023 per Bitcoin.
Bitcoin trades near $104,500 on Friday, continuing its recovery from a brief decline below $101,000 on Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fartcoin extends rebound, decoupling from broader market flash crash amid potential listing on Coinbase
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), a Solana-based meme coin boasting a market capitalization of slightly over $1 billion, is extending its gains, trading at around $1.08 at the time of writing on Friday.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP wobble as recession fears resurface
The cryptocurrency market capitalization drops 4% to $3.3 trillion amid growing concerns about tariffs and global trade. Bitcoin rebounds after testing support slightly above $100,000, reflecting weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.
Meme coins to watch: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prepare to take off with bullish divergence at play
Meme coins market capitalization has dropped by over 5% to $56.34 billion in the last 24 hours, with top names such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) declining further in a falling wedge pattern.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL tests $140 support zone amid rising selling pressure
Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Friday as it avoids a drop to the $140 support zone. However, the Solana price trend is approaching its second consecutive bearish week close, following a near 6% drop on Thursday.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.