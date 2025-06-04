- Nasdaq-listed K Wave Media plans to raise $500 million from a securities offering to buy Bitcoin.
- The company stated that it aims to become the "Metaplanet of Korea" by replicating the Japanese firm's Bitcoin model.
- Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick warned that non-crypto public companies could risk liquidating their holdings if BTC falls below $90,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) trades under $105,000 on Wednesday amid K Wave Media's plan to raise $500 million via a securities purchase agreement to build a Bitcoin treasury, a move that mimics Metaplanet's model. The announcement comes amid warnings from Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick that a Bitcoin price drop below $90,000 could result in the liquidation of half of the corporate holders.
K Wave reveals interest in Bitcoin treasury despite Standard Chartered's caution
Nasdaq-listed entertainment firm K Wave Media (KWM) announced that it has entered a securities agreement with Bitcoin Strategic Reserve KWM LLC for the sale of up to $500 million of its shares.
The company will use the proceeds as working capital and to fund its Bitcoin treasury, according to a press release on Wednesday. K Wave also plans to operate Bitcoin Lightning Network nodes and invest in Bitcoin-native infrastructure to enhance decentralization and generate on-chain transaction rewards.
"Bitcoin offers not just a store of value, but a foundation for innovation, independence and global scalability. By embedding BTC into our core strategy, we're reinforcing our commitment to decentralization, agility and future-facing value creation," said Ted Kim, Co-Interim CEO of K Wave, in the press release.
K Wave's Bitcoin treasury strategy is modeled after that of Japanese firm Metaplanet. The company noted that it plans to become the "Metaplanet of Korea," claiming that Metaplanet's stock performance in 2024 was the best globally following its shift to a Bitcoin treasury.
Following the announcement, KWM's stock price surged by over 130% on Wednesday.
Semler Scientific also announced the purchase of 185 BTC for approximately $20 million at an average price of $107,974 per Bitcoin, according to a filing submitted to the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday. The company made the Bitcoin purchase between May 23 and June 3, boosting its Bitcoin holdings to 4,449 BTC.
More than 90 companies have currently adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net. In the past week alone, more than eight companies have disclosed plans to launch a Bitcoin treasury, including President Donald Trump's media company, Trump Media Group.
Bitwise Europe's Head of Research André Dragosch stated on X that the speed at which institutions are adopting Bitcoin is "mind-blowing."
However, Standard Chartered's Global Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoffrey Kendrick, has warned that the rise in Bitcoin treasury companies could be risky in the long run.
Kendrick stated in a note to investors on Tuesday that companies replicating Strategy's Bitcoin model have acquired nearly 100,000 BTC over the past two months. However, he predicted that non-crypto companies with Bitcoin treasuries could face liquidation if BTC moves below $90,000. He hinted that Bitcoin's volatility may drive its price lower than the average purchasing price of the holdings of these companies, forcing them to liquidate their BTC assets.
"Bitcoin price volatility in and of itself may drive the BTC price below the average purchase prices of many new treasuries," Kendrick stated.
He further noted that corporate Bitcoin adoption has driven BTC demand in the past few months, but that trend could see a reversal in the long run.
"Bitcoin treasuries are adding to Bitcoin buying pressure for now, but we see a risk that this may reverse over time," Kendrick added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE surges, eyeing near-term breakout to $330
Aave gains toward $270 after testing support at $240, backed by a solid bullish structure. Aave ecosystem voted in favor of a decentralized risk mitigation mechanism called Umbrella, designed to protect Aave suppliers from bad debt.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin shows resilience as BTC exchange reserves hit lowest level in 7 years
Bitcoin recovery is limited between support at around $103,000 and resistance at approximately $106,800. The number of Bitcoins on exchanges continues to drop, reaching the lowest level since August 2018.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI eyes $7 breakout amid Spark integration, rising whale activity
Uniswap (UNI) edges higher by over 2% at press time on Wednesday after Spark Finance goes live on Unichain, deploying sUSDC stable yield for users. UNI bounces off a crucial support level, while increasing whale activity adds to the bullish potential.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC could head toward $100K as profit-taking activity reaches record levels
Bitcoin price faces rejection around the $106,406 key level on Wednesday, hinting at a potential correction ahead. On-chain data shows that BTC’s profit-taking activity reached record levels on Tuesday, signaling growing selling pressure.
Bitcoin: BTC dips as profit-taking surges, but institutional demand holds strong
Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $106,000 on Friday, following three consecutive days of correction that have resulted in a near 3% decline so far this week. The correction in BTC prices was further supported by the profit-taking activity of its holders, which has reached a three-month high.