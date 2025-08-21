- MetaMask has announced it will roll out mUSD, a stablecoin built for its self-custodial wallet, on Ethereum and Linea.
- mUSD will allow users to transact across dapps and DeFi protocols in the MetaMask ecosystem.
- Metamask is developing mUSD in partnership with Stripe's stablecoin issuance platform Bridge.
Crypto self-custody wallet MetaMask stated on Thursday that it plans to launch MetaMask USD (mUSD), a stablecoin built for decentralized apps (dapps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms in its ecosystem.
MetaMask set to roll out native stablecoin mUSD on Ethereum and Linea
Cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask plans to launch its native stablecoin mUSD, powered by decentralized stablecoin infrastructure M0, as stated in a statement on Thursday.
MetaMask claims mUSD is the first stablecoin launched by a self-custody crypto wallet. It added that the token is a highly liquid asset that will allow direct 1:1 conversion between fiat and crypto across select payment channels.
mUSD will be issued by stablecoin issuance platform Bridge, which is a subsidiary of payment giant Stripe. The stablecoin will be deployed directly into MetaMask's product suite, including dapps and DeFi protocols, enabling users to hold and spend directly on their wallet.
Although the exact time of its launch isn't stated, mUSD will initially roll out on Ethereum and the Layer-2 platform Linea. MetaMask also plans to integrate mUSD across core protocols, including lending markets, DEXs and custodial platforms over time.
"By integrating natively into MetaMask's product offering, it will allow us to cut through some of the most stubborn barriers in web3 and reduce both friction and costs for people onboarding directly into a self-custodial wallet," said Gal Eldar, Product Lead at MetaMask.
Following the launch of mUSD on-chain, MetaMask claims it will make its stablecoin available for off-chain payments via the MetaMask Card.
"With MetaMask USD, users can bring their money on-chain, put it to work, spend it almost anywhere, and use it like money should be used," Eldar added.
The announcement comes amid a rise in stablecoin issuance following the passage of the GENIUS Act last month, which serves as the legal statute for stablecoin issuers.
The stablecoin market capitalization is at $277 billion, according to DefiLlama data, with analysts expecting it to reach a milestone of $2 trillion by 2028.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Analysis: PI token rises as CEX withdrawals signal bullish demand
Pi Network’s PI token edges higher following the 4.92% rise from Wednesday. A significant outflow from CEXs’ wallet balances signals increased withdrawals over the last 24 hours.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin steadies, Ethereum eyes rebound, XRP holds key support
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) remain steady at press time on Thursday, following minor turbulence after the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday.
Bitcoin steadies at $113,500 as traders await Powell’s Jackson Hole speech
Bitcoin (BTC) steadies around $113,500 at the time of writing on Thursday after falling 3% so far this week. On-chain data shows that weakening demand and profit-taking continue to weigh on BTC.
BNB, SOL, DOGE bounce back as Bitcoin ends the two-day slump
Top cryptocurrencies such as BNB, formerly known as Binance Coin, Solana, and Dogecoin are back in the green with a nearly 4% rise in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin halts the two-day slump with a 1.24% jump on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: BTC rides the US inflation rollercoaster
Bitcoin (BTC) price experiences a whirlwind week, surging to a new all-time high of $124,474 before sharply retreating to hover around $118,800 at the time of writing on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.