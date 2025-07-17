- The US House of Representatives passed the GENIUS, CLARITY and Anti-CBDC bills on Thursday.
- The GENIUS bill heads to President Trump's desk for signing, while the CLARITY bill moves to the Senate for deliberation.
- The White House has announced plans for a Friday celebration to commemorate the signing of the GENIUS bill.
In a historic move on Thursday, the US House of Representatives passed three pieces of crypto legislation, including the Guidance and Establishing Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) bill, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) bill, and the Anti-CBDC bill.
House lawmakers pass crypto regulatory bills during historic Crypto Week
House lawmakers passed the GENIUS bill on Thursday in a landmark vote of 308-102, sending it to President Trump's desk for final signing.
The bill establishes a clear federal regulatory framework for stablecoins and their issuers in the US, mandating full reserves backed by the US Dollar and clear anti-money laundering (AML) guidance. This will make the GENIUS Act the first crypto regulation to be signed into law in the US.
To commemorate the signing of the GENIUS Act, the White House is planning a ceremony on Friday with lawmakers and industry leaders as potential attendees. The celebration was disclosed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier on Thursday, who stated that President Trump is confident that the GENIUS Act will pass in the House.
"We expect to get it to the President's desk, and we're planning a signing ceremony tomorrow afternoon," she said during a press briefing.
The CLARITY bill also passed in a 294 to 198 vote as supporters doubled the opposition's count to move the legislation to the Senate floor. Seventy-eight Democrats joined the support wagon for the market structure bill to ensure its passage.
The bill aims to regulate the broader crypto market by establishing clear rules that define the roles of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in digital asset regulation.
Following its passing, the CLARITY bill heads to the Senate floor for final consideration. If passed, it would head to President Trump's desk for signing.
House lawmakers also passed the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bill in a narrow margin of 219 to 210 votes.
The bill aims to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC). The development follows a series of setbacks among House GOP members in the past two days concerning the Anti-CBDC bill. Republicans argued over the merging of the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC bills, citing that it could prevent the latter's progress in the Senate.
Lawmakers settled the disputes with an agreement to add the Anti-CBDC bill to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Wednesday.
Despite earlier uncertainty surrounding the progress of the crypto bills and Crypto Week, House members supported two of the three legislations in a bipartisan fashion, surpassing previous expectations. The Anti-CBDC bill passed with support from just two Democrats.
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near the $120,000 mark, while Ethereum (ETH) has crossed the $3,500 level for the first time since January following the bills' passage on Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Week survives scare as House members scramble to advance procedural motion in a 217–212 vote
House Republicans scrambled to win over holdouts on Wednesday to pass a procedural motion for several crypto bills by a vote of 217–212. The longest House vote in history, which lasted nearly ten hours, will see the GENIUS and CLARITY bills head to the floor for final passage deliberations on Thursday.
Chainlink stabilizes as Westpac and Imperium Markets adopt LINK in Project Acacia
Chainlink (LINK) price is stabilizing at around $16.47 on Thursday after rallying 5% so far this week. LINK announced on Thursday that major institutions, including Westpac Institutional Bank and Imperium Markets, will integrate Chainlink in Project Acacia, thereby boosting institutional use cases.
Top Crypto Gainers: Solana-based meme coins FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK) edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO (CRV) ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
TRX rises 3% as SRM Entertainment rebrands to Tron Inc
TRON (TRX) gained 3% on Wednesday following Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment's (SRM) announcement of its rebrand to Tron Inc. as part of its shift to a TRX treasury strategy.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.