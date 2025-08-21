- Federal Reserve executives said inflation risks could outweigh unemployment risks in its last meeting.
- A decision to use inflation data as a gauge for establishing interest rates hampers the chances of a cut in its September meeting.
- Bitcoin and the crypto market held steady following the release of the FOMC's July meeting minutes.
Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market held steady on Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released minutes from its July policy meeting, showing that officials are leaning toward inflation data as the key factor in reaching interest rate decisions.
Bitcoin, crypto market hold steady despite hawkish July Fed report
The FOMC July meeting minutes show that the Federal Reserve is leaning toward inflation data rather than unemployment rates as its basis for establishing interest rates — a deviation from September last year, when it cited a weak labour market as the main reason for easing rates.
A decision to use inflation data as a gauge for lowering rates could delay potential rate cuts, the Kobeissi Letter said in an X post on Wednesday.
The July inflation report showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stayed at 2.7%, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) surged 0.9% month-over-month, marking its highest increase in over three years.
While the US added 73,000 jobs last month, increases for May and June were trimmed by 125,000 and 133,000, respectively. Notably, the Fed's July meeting occurred before the release of last month's jobs report, meaning policymakers did not have a full picture of the labor market's condition.
The upcoming jobs report on September 5 could prove crucial in shaping the Fed's next move, potentially determining whether policymakers stay on hold or begin easing rates, noted The Kobeissi Letter.
Bitcoin, and by extension the crypto market, may be set for increased volatility as the day approaches, considering its rising correlation with interest rate decisions over the past few years.
Policymakers were divided at the FOMC meeting, with governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman calling for a rate cut while most favored holding rates steady.
This marked the first time that multiple governors voted against a rate decision in more than 30 years. The majority of policymakers said it was too early to begin easing policy, citing rising economic risks.
Ahead of the Fed's September meeting, investors are anticipating Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday for clues on what to expect.
"Powell appears ready to hold rates steady if he feels it is necessary," wrote the Kobeissi Letter.
The crypto market held steady despite the release of the minutes. A slight dip briefly sent Bitcoin below $113,000 before recovering towards $114,000 at publication time.
The altcoin market also saw a brief recovery, with Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL) rising 3%, 2% and 4%, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as Fed meeting minutes draw market focus
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) recover on Wednesday after two consecutive days of losses ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) meeting minutes later today.
Pi Network Price Forecast: Large deposits on CEXs fuel bearish trend
Pi Network’s PI token edges lower to its record low of $0.3220 within a falling channel pattern. Rising CEXs' wallet balances indicate large PI deposits as risk-off sentiment intensifies.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $113,500 on Wednesday after falling 4% in the last two days. Institutional demand continues to weaken as spot Bitcoin ETFS recorded an outflow of over $520 million on Tuesday.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK rebounds as Bitget integrates Chainlink Proof of Reserve for BGBTC
Chainlink price recovers nearly 4% on Wednesday after correcting 8.6% the previous day. Bitget exchange announces the adoption of Chainlink Proof of Reserve on Ethereum for BGBTC.
Bitcoin: BTC rides the US inflation rollercoaster
Bitcoin (BTC) price experiences a whirlwind week, surging to a new all-time high of $124,474 before sharply retreating to hover around $118,800 at the time of writing on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.