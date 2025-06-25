Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, WIF, SPX aiming to extend recovery as risk-on sentiment prevails

- Dogecoin edges higher, aiming to extend its weekly recovery amid easing bearish momentum.
- Dogwifhat pulls lower, breathing after two consecutive bullish days, aiming to reclaim a key psychological level.
- SPX6900 bounces off with a V-shaped reversal from a crucial support level, potentially targeting a new all-time high.
The broader market recovery is witnessing a resurgence of risk-on sentiment following the Iran-Israel ceasefire. Amid easing bearish momentum, meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Dogwifhat (WIF) and SPX6900 (SPX) aim to extend the recovery seen earlier this week.
Dogecoin targets $0.20 as bearish pressure wanes
Dogecoin edges higher at press time on Wednesday, adding marginal gains to the 8% jump from Monday. Price action records a morning star pattern, known for igniting bullish reversals, completed on Monday with a bearish and Doji candle on the weekend.
The immediate resistance for DOGE is at $0.1710, marked by the June 5 closing price. A clean push in daily close above this level could extend the Dogecoin recovery to $0.20 round figure, close to the monthly high.
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator approaches a buy signal as the MACD and signal lines inch closer towards a crossover. Investors could consider the rise of green histogram bars above the zero line as a sign of trend reversal.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reverses from the oversold zone to 40, signaling a sudden decline in bearish strength.
DOGE/USDT daily price chart.
However, if DOGE fails to trigger a trend reversal, it could retest the $0.1428 support level, close to the monthly low.
MACD indicator flashes a buy signal for WIF
Dogwifhat softens by 2.40% at press time as a breather phase kicks in following the 26% surge earlier this week. Similar to Dogecoin, WIF completes a morning star with a 20% rise on Monday.
The recovery targets towards the $1.00 round figure, acting as the psychological resistance level, near the highest monthly closing. A closing above $1.00 could propel WIF towards $1.20 level, the highest closing in May.
The momentum indicator mimics Dogecoin, suggesting a easing in bearish strength. The MACD indicator triggers a buy signal with a crossover while the RSI hits the halfway level at 50, bouncing off the oversold boundary.
WIF/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, a closing below Tuesday’s opening at $0.83 could extend a steeper correction to $0.65, last tested on Sunday.
SPX recovery targets new all-time high
SPX6900 records around a 27% surge so far this week as the meme coin holds dominion over the $1.00 psychological support level. At the time of writing, SPX extends gains for the fourth consecutive day after completing a morning star pattern above $1.00 on Monday.
The 50% Fibonacci retracement level, drawn from the all-time high of $1.80 to the year-to-date low of $0.25, at $1.02, aligns closely with the $1.00 psychological level, making it an important support zone. Price action reflects the morning star formed at the 50% retracement level, targeting the 78.6% level at $1.47.
A close above this level could result in a new all-time high in SPX, potentially targeting the $2.00 round figure.
Momentum indicators on the daily chart point to subsiding bearish momentum. The MACD indicator displays declining red histogram bars concurrent with the rising MACD line, indicating a weakening in selling pressure. Further up, the RSI crosses above the halfway line with a U-shaped reversal to 55.
SPX/USDT daily price chart.
However, if SPX closes below the 61.8% level at $1.21, the meme coin could retest the $1.00 round figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH and XRP eye key breakouts
Bitcoin (BTC) price continued to trade in green on Wednesday, having risen 5% over the previous two days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied, approaching their key resistance levels, where a breakout would suggest further upside moves.
Top Crypto Gainers: SEI, SYRUP, APT eye further gains as investors focus on Made in America tokens
The broader cryptocurrency market is trading in the green, with Sei (SEI), Maple Finance (SYRUP), and Aptos (APT) leading the gains over the last 24 hours as of press time.
Aptos rallies 12% after unveiling its hot storage network, Shelby
Aptos (APT) jumped 12% on Tuesday as the Layer-1 blockchain unveiled its decentralized hot storage network, Shelby, tailored to bring high-performance data on-chain to unlock new forms of internet applications, content streaming and AI inference.
Circle stock plunges 15%, analysts predict bearish pressure from key long-term headwinds
Circle (CRCL) shares slid 15% on Tuesday following analysts' predictions that declining interest rates and competition from other stablecoin issuers would affect its long-term growth.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.