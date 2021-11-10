- MATIC price action shows several entry opportunities for both sides of the market.
- A long entry opportunity exists after confirming that a bear trap pattern has formed.
- A possible short entry opportunity is currently developing but has stricter entry conditions.
MATIC price may be nearing the end of its pull-back after reaching the new multi-month highs back in late October. Buyers have stepped in to support MATIC and could surprise a lot of new short sellers.
MATIC price is positioned for long and short opportunities; buyers have the advantage over the bears
MATIC price has a theoretical long trade setup ahead. That bullish entry idea is a buy stop order at $1.975, with a stop loss at $1.875 and a profit target of $2.50. This long trade setup is based on a breakout above a double-top that would confirm an overwhelmingly bullish Point and Figure pattern known as a Bearish Fakeout. The Bearish Fakeout pattern occurs when two boxes of Os fall below a multiple bottom, but then, the next X-column creates an entry after a multiple-top. The Bearish Fakeout often generates short squeeze plays because many short-sellers who enter too late get caught on the wrong side of the trade.
$0.025/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The rules for the Bearish Fakeout pattern state that if one more O forms below the current O column, then the Bearish Fakeout pattern is invalidated. However, given the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, a little leeway could be considered appropriate. This trade is invalidated if MATIC price drops below $1.75
On the short side of the market, the hypothetical short entry is a sell stop order at $1.75, a stop loss at $1.95 and a profit target at $1.05. However, there is a caveat to this short entry. However, the short entry is only valid if a triple-bottom (regular or split) develops at $1.80. This means that MATIC needs to print at least a 3-box reversal to print a column of X's before reversing again to create the triple-bottom.
$0.05/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The hypothetical short setup is invalidated if MATIC moves above $2.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
