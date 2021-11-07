MATIC price could double if Polygon can shatter this crucial hurdle

MATIC price has been hovering between the $2.21 and $1.76 barriers for roughly ten days.

A daily close above the $2.21 level will trigger a volatile move to $4 after a 100% ascent.

If Polygon creates a lower low below $1.76, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.

MATIC price saw a considerable boost in buying pressure on October 28 that shattered two crucial barriers but failed to continue this upswing. As a result, Polygon has retraced and is awaiting another injection of volatility to slice through the hindering hurdles. This move will propel the Layer 2 token to new highs.

MATIC price in search for volatility

MATIC price set up three equal highs at $1.76 and three higher highs since June 7. Connecting these swing points using trend lines reveals the formation of an ascending triangle. This technical formation forecasts a 150% to $4.32, obtained by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point at $1.76.

MATIC price breached through the said barrier on October 28 and rallied 24% in a single day. However, Polygon bulls lost their charm, undoing almost all of the gains over nine days. Now, MATIC price is coiling up just above the $1.76 support floor, suggesting a volatile move is on its way.

To trigger this upswing, MATIC price needs to have enough fuel to slice through the $2.03 and $2.21 resistance barriers. Doing so will allow Polygon to kick-start a nearly 100% upswing that propels MATIC price to a new all-time high at $4.32.

MATIC/UDT 1-day chart

If the consolidation that is currently occurring results in an increased selling pressure that pushes MATIC price to shatter through $1.76 and produce a daily close below it, it will invalidate the ascending triangle’s bullish thesis.

This move will likely trigger panic selling, further knocking MATIC price down to the subsequent support floor at $1.56.