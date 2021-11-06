- MATIC price action must hold nearby support zones to maintain a bullish bias.
- Strong near-term support may come under threat during the weekend trading sessions.
- This analysis identifies two ‘failure points’ that should be observed.
MATIC price action should be observed with scrutiny over this weekend. Despite having a new all-time highest weekly close established, MATIC price remains under technical bearish warning signs on the weekly chart.
MATIC price is close to confirming a bull market on the weekly chart
MATIC price is not yet confirmed bullish – on the weekly chart. On the daily chart, there are clear and undeniable reasons to have a robust and bullish bias. The weekly chart, however, does not. The Relative Strength Index remains in its bear market conditions because MATIC has yet to hit a bullish cross above 70. The weekly Relative Strength Index has been oscillating between the two overbought levels of 55 and 65 since the week of June 25th!
The first failure point to observe is a return and close below the upper trendline of the rising wedge. That would be a significantly bearish warning signal. However, the weekly Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen share a support zone between $1.62 and $1.65, so any move below that upper trendline may be negated quickly if buyers come in to support MATIC price.
The second failure point, which would signal massive capitulation, would be a breach of the lower rising wedge trendline to a close below the October 1st weekly open at $1.11. Below That value area, the 2021 Volume Profile thins out considerably, and liquidation across the crypto-sphere would likely occur.
MATIC/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart
MATIC price must remain above the upper rising wedge trend line to invalidate all or some of the failure points. Of course, MATIC can trade below that trend line as much as it wants, but as long as the weekly candlesticks close above that trendline, bullish momentum should take over on the weekly chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC coils up as hype moves from ETF to Metaverse
Bitcoin price has spent roughly two weeks consolidating around a psychological barrier and shows no affinity to move higher or lower. This indecision indicates reduced volatility and that an explosive move is on its way. One possible fundamental driver for such a move could be the introduction of a spot Bitcoin ETF currently awaiting approval by the SEC.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Shiba Inu coin lost market capitalization to Dogecoin and slipped out of the top ten cryptocurrencies. Proponents consider SHIB highly centralized as the concentration of Shiba Inu holdings in whale wallets comes under scrutiny.
Polkadot price eyes 50% ascent contingent on a bounce from this crucial barrier
Polkadot price has shown strength over the past few days despite the big crypto’s weakness, and Polkadot’s recent upswing has breached a crucial level, indicating the start of a new leg-up.
XLM consolidates as Stellar waits for breakout to $0.55
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Stellar might go next.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.