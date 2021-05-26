- MATIC price holds above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) before rebounding near the all-time high.
- Polygon extreme overbought condition on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been eliminated during the May crash.
- Mark Cuban reveals he is an investor in the layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution.
MATIC price remains at the forefront of the cryptocurrency market despite the May crash, lifting Polygon within 30% of the all-time high. A rare feat considering the overall uncertainty hanging over the market. The digital token may experience a pullback after the 230% rebound from the May 23 low. Still, it is well-positioned to print new highs in the coming days and, as a result, use the relative strength to sponsor rebounds in weaker performing tokens.
Polygon now listed on Mark Cuban website
In an email, Mark Cuban confirmed an investment in Polygon but did not reveal its size. Cuban said that he is a Polygon user and finds himself “using it more and more.” He continued by saying that he’s integrating it into Lazy.com, a company that allows people to present their non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Polygon COO Sandeep Nailwal called the Cuban investment “mind-blowing” and added:
It was so spectacular to know that the nuances of the industry, the tech and adoption we had figured out after months of grind, he was already thinking about those and had those questions in mind.
The phenomenal rise of Polygon is supported by the enviable position of being the leading network to escape the high transaction fees of the Ethereum mainnet, thereby successfully supporting the surging decentralized finance (DeFi) space as new active users multiply.
Such high-profile DeFi platforms like Curve Finance, Aave and mStable are now live on the network with the overall goal of offering faster and cheaper DeFi.
MATIC price takes FOMO in stride
Until May 19, MATIC price led the cryptocurrency market higher following a powerful breakout from a multi-week consolidation pattern formed in March and April. It was accompanied by a tremendous surge in volume and yielded extreme overbought conditions on the daily and week RSI.
MATIC price declined 70% from the high during the crash but struck support around the 50-day SMA at $0.791 and just above the 61.8% retracement of the April-May rally at $0.693 and the 2021 rising trend line at $0.645.
Today, MATIC price is meeting resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the May crash at $2.43, but it is within 30% of the all-time high at $2.89. Furthermore, Polygon is up 176% for May and is set to close with the fifth consecutive positive month, in a period marked by significant market gyrations and uncertainty.
Moving forward, outside of the 78.6% retracement level, MATIC price faces no technical challenges before attempting a new all-time high.
New profit targets are the 138.2% and 161.8% extension levels of the May decline at $3.72 and $4.23, respectively, generating a return of 60-90% from price at the time of writing.
MATIC/USD daily chart
Unfortunately for Polygon investors, MATIC price could once again be engulfed by a new selling wave in the cryptocurrency complex. Levels of support include $1.84, the 38.2% retracement of the rally since May 23 at $1.56 and finally, the 61.8% retracement at $1.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three crucial XRP price points that could mark the bottom
XRP price is currently holding above a crucial support level. While several indicators have turned bullish, only an upswing above $1.20 could save it from further losses.
SHIB price shows two key levels that will determine whether Shiba Inu will rally by 65%
SHIB price seems to be contained between the 50 and 10 four-hour moving average. Closing outside of this pocket will determine where it is heading next. If Shiba Inu manages to overcome resistance, it would likely jump by 65%.
Uniswap woes multiply as major red flags pop up
Uniswap price could undo its 115% rally since May 23 as MRI flashed a sell signal. Transactional data shows a massive cluster of underwater investors that might deter the upswing. Declining daily active addresses adds credence to the UNI bearish narrative.
Ethereum Classic seems overextended, 40% crash incoming
Ethereum Classic price has witnessed a stellar rally that has propelled it close to pre-crash levels. However, a technical indicator is suggesting that ETC might be due for a reversal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.