MATIC price rallied with the altcoin populace but faced resistance to its upswing.

Polygon might retrace to $1.38 or the recent swing low at $1.28 before kick-starting an uptrend.

A decisive close below $1.09 will invalidate the bullish outlook invoke a bearish thesis.

MATIC price experienced a minor upswing on Wednesday but failed to entice the sidelined investors to jump on board. Additionally, Polygon did not retest a crucial supply barrier during this uptrend, which could indicate that a minor retracement seems likely.

This retracement could set the for an uptrend that slashes through immediate resistance levels.

MATIC price prepares for a bullish onslaught

MATIC price rallied nearly 20% after it dipped below the 62% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.382. However, this upswing failed to retest the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.59, suggesting that the buyers did not have their backs into the rally.

Therefore, a likely scenario that will play out shortly is a minor pullback that retests the 62% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.382 or the recent swing low at $1.28.

This move will set the stage for an upswing that might shatter through $1.59 and rally toward the first swing high at $1.76.

If the buyers continue to persist, MATIC price could climb to $1.85, roughly a 25% surge from the current position, $1.48.

Investors should note that the swing points at $1.96 and $2.02 are the next target for the bulls if the bid orders continue to pile up.

MATIC/USD 4-hour chart

If the buyers fail to come back at $1.27 or get rejected at $1.59, resulting in a breakdown of $1.24, it will signify an increased selling activity and the inability of the bulls.

A decisive 4-hour candlestick close below $1.09 will invalidate the bullish thesis and open up the possibility for MATIC price to move to the range low at $0.74.