MATIC price eyes a 10% climb as Polygon tech’s Immutable zkEVM Mainnet early access goes live

- Polygon price Vv-shaped recovery is gaining steam despite overhead pressure.
- MATIC could rise 10% to the supply zone if it manages to overcome the SMA barricades.
- The bullish thesis will be invalidated if the Layer 2 token breaks and closes below $0.7390.
Polygon (MATIC) price continues to push north despite growing overhead pressure. It shows no signs of stopping with multiple technical indicators in support as bulls buy the news of Polygon technology’s Immutable zkEVM mainnet going live for its early access.
Also Read: MATIC price eyes 5% climb amid reports that Polygon gained over 15 million new users last year
Polygon tech enables Web3 gaming ecosystem
Polygon (MATIC) price is rising on the back of the blockchain’s technology enabling Web3 gaming ecosystem. As reported, Immutable zkEVM Mainnet has launched for early access, “giving game studios the power to revolutionize player experiences, enhance security, and unlock new revenue streams.”
Major milestone in the web3 gaming ecosystem - Immutable zkEVM Mainnet Early Access is live.— Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) January 30, 2024
Built using Polygon tech, Immutable zkEVM gives game studios the power to revolutionize player experiences, enhance security, and unlock new revenue streams.
With 200+ high quality… https://t.co/ypMKpGptcV
With it, Polygon Labs has also launched an official Mirror.xyz account with Writing NFTs now available for minting on Polygon Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Mirror is a Web3 publishing platform committed to giving projects and their respective audiences a closer two-way connection.
How to make Polygon PoS your default network and more: https://t.co/Ejt779pn7j— Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) January 30, 2024
As part of that move, the governance team at Polygon Labs is also launching its own channel on Mirror, with the network making it accessible to interested members of the Polygon community, specifically the ones that participate in decentralized decision-making, system design, as well as protocol and treasury governance.
Polygon price outlook as MATIC contends against overhead pressure
MATIC price is broadly bullish, up 20% after bouncing from the lower boundary of the range at $0.7390. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is rising, showing momentum is increasing. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has also crossed above its signal line (orange band) whereas the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is recording green histogram bars that are steadily edging towards positive territory. This favors the upside.
Enhanced buyer momentum could see Polygon MATIC price overcome the resistance due to the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.8101 before confronting the 50-day SMA at $0.8511. Overcoming these blockades would bring the supply zone into focus, extending from $0.8828 to $0.9274. A break and close above its midline at $0.9047 would confirm the continuation of the intermediate trend.
In a highly bullish case, the MATIC price could flip the supply zone into a bullish breaker, confirmed by a break and close above the $0.9702 resistance level. This would denote a 20% climb above current levels, with the cryptocurrency likely to tag the $1.0000 psychological level.
MATIC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, after the 17% climb since the January 23 low of $0.6913, profit booking appetite is likely to creep in. Traders succumbing could see MATIC price fall, with the rejection from the 100-day SMA sending Polygon price to the $0.7390 support. A break and close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis.
If the aforementioned buyer congestion level fails to hold as a support, Polygon price could extend a leg down to the 200-day SMA at $0.7027.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Abracadabra Finance loses nearly $6.5 million to an exploit
Abracadabra Finance, a DeFi lending and borrowing protocol, acknowledged in a recent tweet that its Ethereum cauldrons have been hit by an exploit. Blockchain security firm PeckShield estimates that the exploit resulted in a loss of $6.49 million.
Dogecoin Active Addresses surge nearly 12% overnight, to DOGE all-time high
Dogecoin network has observed a surge in Daily Active Addresses and New Addresses. On January 29, new DOGE addresses hit an all-time high of 247,240, according to data from IntoTheBlock.
Bitcoin price could rally as buying power increases with rise in exchange stablecoin reserves
Bitcoin supply on exchanges has been on a consistent decline since the ETF approvals, driving an increase in stablecoin supply. Higher stablecoin supply signals an increase in buying power, supporting the thesis that the bull cycle still has legs.
Immutable X launches zkEVM mainnet in early access phase, could propel IMX price gains
Immutable (IMX) is the native token of an NFT marketplace, a Layer 2 scaling solution for ETH. The protocol unveiled its zkEVM mainnet with early access for game studios and partners.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.