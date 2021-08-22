- MATIC price strikes 50% retracement of the May-July cyclical correction at $1.75.
- Polygon is now flashing a bearish momentum divergence on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI).
- MATIC price is on pace to close with five consecutive positive weeks for the first time since February.
MATIC price reached the 50% retracement at $1.75 after confidently holding the July ascending trend line on August 18 and 19. However, the bearish momentum divergence, first visible on the intra-day timeframes, has expanded to the daily chart, confirming declining momentum for the Polygon rally that has already reached 180%.
MATIC price storms may be on the horizon
MATIC price shows a gain of 47% for August after closing July with a bullish hammer candlestick pattern that included a 29% thrust from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on July 21. Moreover, Polygon has rallied 180% from the July 20 low to yesterday’s high, positioning it as one of the better performing cryptocurrencies since the low and the 17th largest with a market capitalization of $10.91 billion.
The robust rally has carried MATIC price to the 50% retracement and the confluence of price congestion plotted in May and June. Simultaneously, Polygon is posting a bearish momentum divergence on the daily RSI, signaling waning momentum that was first picked up by the intra-day charts and discussed in this FXStreet article on August 16.
A bearish momentum divergence at significant resistance does favor a consolidation or some pullback for MATIC price. One scenario is for Polygon to transact between the 38% and 50% retracement levels, correcting in time versus price while holding the July ascending trend line. A second alternative would consist of MATIC price falling below the 38.2% retracement at $1.48 and the ascending trend line until finding support at a series of highs in June around $1.27, representing a 20% decline from the current price.
MATIC/USD daily chart
Conversely, MATIC price could shake off the bearish momentum divergence on the charts and pursue higher prices. Intimidating resistance arrives at the 78.6% retracement at $2.40, which aligns with the May 26-27 highs and the May 18 close of $2.44, yielding a 50% gain from the current Polygon price.
Polygon has been one of the headline stories in 2021, as the layer 3 blockchain project allows developers to optimize their applications. Some of the notable apps to migrate to the network include Aave, SushiSwap and Curve Finance. With the DeFi giants opting for the network, it will surely attract more developers, facilitating a better price in the months ahead.
For now, MATIC price should pause, laying the groundwork for the next leg higher to the 78.6% retracement at $2.40 or the all-time high of $2.89.
Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it consolidates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano catches up with Solana and Terra as ADA hits new all-time high
Cardano's market cap has crossed $79 billion, nearly 20% of the second biggest crypto, ETH. ADA rallied over 85% in August in response to the upcoming Alonzo hard fork and smart contract upgrade announcements. Cardano's competitors Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) have surged by over 40% in the past two days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Adoption wades through roadblocks as BTC price targets $50,000
Bitcoin price is making a comeback after a recent pullback. This attempt will confirm if the resurgence of bulls is true by producing a higher high above the recent swing high and propel BTC higher.
MATIC price at a crossroads, here's where Polygon could go next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it consolidates.
Ethereum Classic price structure remains bullish if ETC can hold this support level
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum Classic price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETC could be heading next as it holds on critical support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.