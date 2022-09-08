A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Polygon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MATIC could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Avalanche flash loan exploit sees $371K in USDC stolen
The scammer deployed a custom smart contract, leveraging a $51 million flash loan to manipulate the AVAX/USDC Trader Joe LP pool price for a single block. Avalanche-based lending protocol Nereus Finance has been the victim of a crafty hack.
Bitcoin capitulates for the sixth time in 12 years as its price hits $18,700
The overall losses for Bitcoin have reached their peak for the second time in just four months. Bitcoin is closer to the market bottom, which could be the trend reversal needed to initiate recovery. But after June, multiple factors have dragged the king coin down to its former lows.
Vermont regulator alleges “false and misleading claims” were made by Celsius
The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation stated that Celsius was under investigation by 40 state securities regulators. Celsius filed for bankruptcy back in July this year, with a shortfall of $1.2 billion revealed in the filing.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A 40% decline targeting $0.00000700
Shiba Inu Price breached the ascending parallel channel that has provided support all summer. SHIB saw an influx of dormant tokens pour into the market last week. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.00001743.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.