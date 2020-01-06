- Global tensions lead to a flight to safety.
- Bitcoin may benefit from the growth of uncertainty.
The world woke up on Monday to another portion of bad news. Iran announced the decision to exit the nuclear deal of 2015, while the president of the USA came up with new threats. Oil analysts are discussing if Iran would block the Strait of Hormuz, while traders ditch stocks and buy gold just in sake.
Bitcoin to capitalize?
Mike Novogratz expects that Middle East tensions will translate into Bitcoin growth. The head of digital assets merchant bank, Galaxy Digital, explained that the increased volatility would be supportive for Gold and Bitcoin (which is often referred to as digital gold). He wrote on Twitter:
Iraq will be expelling US troops. Iran will have more pull in Iraq which is what they always wanted. Saudi isn’t in a position to want a conflict. Mideast less stable. Equals more volatility.
In the long run, Iranian conflict may increase a global push for the de-dollarization narrative. As the theory goes, this will bring BTC in the limelight as an alternative global currency, that cannot be used by any country as a political lever.
Notably, at the end of 2019, Novogratz forecasted that Bitcoin would increase by 60% and hit $12,000 by the end of 2020. He came up with the most conservative forecast so far. While bullish about Bitcoin due to the US-Iran conflict, he has not updated his price forecast yet.
Not everyone agrees
However, some experts believe that the situation in Iran cannot be regarded as a bullish catalyst for Bitcoin. Earlier we reported that Alex Kruger supports this point of view.
Another cryptocurrency analyst and trader Alex (@_TradeWolf) commented on Twitter:
Just another Bulltrap accumulation for the next dump lower unfortunately. The Iran situation wont change anything. Bitcoin needs a true sustainable and organic catalyst and Iran is not going to be that catalyst. All world currencies would have to fail.
BTC/USD: technical picture
From the longer-term point of view, BTC/USD moved above SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $7,300 and managed to settle above this critical area. The coin touched the intraday low at $7,578 and retreated t0 $7,500 by the time of writing. A sustainable move above SMA50 daily bodes well for Bitcoin bulls as it implies that the upside momentum is gaining traction. The next barrier is located on approach to $7,700 (with December high at $7,689). Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $8,000 reinforced by SMA100 daily.
On the downside, a sustainable move below $7,300 will negate the immediate bullish scenario and push BTC/USD back into consolidation mode with the lower boundary at $7,000. Reinforced by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band, this area should slow down the bears and trigger another upside wave. If it is brokem the sell-off will continue with the next target at $6,800.
BTC/USD, daily picture
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls slowly reclaim the positions
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,200 (+2.0% since the start of the day). The coin has been moving within a strong bullish trend in Asian amid rising volatility.
ETH/USD not ready for a move above $140.00
thereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15.2 billion, hit the intraday high at $139.77. By press time, the coin retreated to $139.10, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Sunday, and 2.7% higher from the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH recovery is limited by $240.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20. The coin with the current market capitalization of $4.3 billion has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis and 6% since the beginning of Monday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bulls to retain control
The world’s no. 1 digital coin, Bitcoin, is seen consolidating its latest uptick to near 7,500 mark, as we head towards the weekly closing. Ethereum and Ripple follow suit and post mild gains so far this Sunday, with the latter emerging as the main laggard.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.