United States-based crypto mining operator Marathon Digital Holdings produced 1,072 Bitcoin (BTC $25,743) in August — 9% less than in July but five times more than in August 2022.
On Sept. 5, Marathon shared the unaudited BTC production and miner installation updates for August. According to the press release, the company increased its U.S. operational hash rate by 2% month-over-month to 19.1 exahashes in August, and it increased its installed hash rate by 1% month-over-month to 23.1 exahashes. The rise occurred due to the upgrade of Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro miners to more efficient S19 XP models.
Marathon reached its primary domestic growth target of 23 exahashes and now aims to hit 30 exahashes, with two planned to be obtained through international facilities and five by contract from other entities.
Marathon is also finalizing paperwork on its new mining facility in Garden City, Texas, with its joint venture in Abu Dhabi mining 50 Bitcoin in August.
As to the relative decrease in BTC production, Marathon CEO Fred Thiel blames it on climate conditions:
The decrease in Bitcoin production from July was largely due to increased curtailment activity in Texas due to record high temperatures. These temporary shutdowns more than offset the progress we have made to increase our operational hash rate and optimize our operations.
In August, Marathon published its Q2 2023 financial results, claiming a 228% increase in revenue over Q2 2022. The company reported a $23.4 million gain from selling 63% of the Bitcoin mined in the quarter, which it used to fund operating costs. Impairment charges on the value of its held digital assets were $8.4 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Grayscale law firm Davis Polk urges SEC to approve Bitcoin spot ETF, citing best use of resources
Grayscale Investment has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) conversion to an ETP, citing recent court victory. Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein shared the development on social media platform X.
Coinbase steps in to offer crypto lending services after BlockFi, Genesis fall; Base L2 suffers first glitch
Coinbase exchange has stepped in to fill the gap BlockFi and Genesis Global left after the two lending firms faced sudden financial crises reported in 2022 as part of the bleed from exposure to crypto exchange FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research.
BlackRock deliberately driving down Bitcoin price in anticipation for Spot BTC ETF approval, analyst says
BlackRock asset manager is among the list of institutional players awaiting a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after filing applications for Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) approvals.
Solana price jumps 7% as Visa outlines plan to use SOL blockchain for USDC payments
Solana price has stayed glued to monthly lows over the past week despite an influx of funds from institutional players reaching up to $700,000. This capital inflow and a steady rise in Total Value Locked (TVL) failed to catalyze an uptrend for SOL, but things seem to have changed following a recent announcement.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.