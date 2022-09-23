Last year, the Akutars NFT collection sold out 15,000 tokens, but a major big saw $33 million worth of Ether (ETH) generated from sales locked into an inaccessible smart contract.
Jimmy McNelis, the founder of Web3 tech firm nameless, says there are too many NFT projects rushing to market without proper smart contract testing — potentially leading to millions lost.
Speaking with Cointelegraph, McNelis suggested that a lot of NFT projects often rush to market without fully simulating how its smart contracts will work, even skipping extensive audits in some cases.
McNelis said an example of this was observed during the sale of the Akutars NFT collection in February 2021 — featuring 15,000 tokens that went up for sale on Winklevoss-owned NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway.
McNelis said while the NFT drop sold out, a major bug saw $33 million worth of Ether (ETH) generated from the sale locked up in a smart contract that the devs have no access to, explaining:
That was the sort of thing that they could have tested more completely in a private test environment and run the tests against those sales and edge cases, that they may or may not have taken the time to do or thought to do on a public testnet.
McNelis emphasized the importance of getting the test phase right, given that smart contract bugs can’t be patched post-launch:
The testing phase of a project is extremely critical because it's going to determine really the success of your drop or launch as far as the technical and marketplace solutions go.
McNelis explained that while projects can use public test nets to conduct trials for networks like Ethereum, many don’t as it could open the door for copycat scam projects. He also says that some don't want to test in public environments of the lack of confidentiality.
“The other thing is there's a lot of brands that may be wanting to explore the Web3 space but aren't ready to announce publicly that they're doing so.”
Nameless was founded by McNelis in mid-2021, and the project has so far received backing from popular entrepreneur and NFT proponent Gary Vaynerchuck among others.
It is gearing up for a new product launch later this month with an NFT software called StealthTest, which provides private testnets for devs to trial smart contracts for Ethereum, IPFS, and Arweave.
Commenting on the NFT market, McNelis expects big-name companies to continue to pile into the space with their own tokenized products, and for organic retail interest to continue to increase.
He did note that in terms of investments, it's still too early for the big financial firms to want to speculate on NFT themselves.
“I think institutions are still going to be primarily focused on producing things like that. But some of the braver ones may speculate into some NFTs, but I don't think that NFTs are mature enough yet and the markets are mature enough yet to make safe long-term investments,” he said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com Price Prediction: The probability of CRO doubling by November
Crypto.com price could fool a lot of investors in the coming weeks. As the CRO price hovers in the $0.10 zone, many declines could be losing power. Crypto.com currently auctions at $0.1065. The bulls are testing the 8-day exponential moving average resistance.
SOL presents day trading opportunities amid a questionable downtrend
Solana price has lost 22% of its market value since mid-September. The Volume Profile indicator is still questionable as to who dominates the market. Invalidation of the bullish idea is contingent upon a few factors mentioned below.
JPMorgan worries the Merge may divide Ethereum community as ETH falls by 25% to test $1,300
JPMorgan shared its concerns about the Ethereum Merge this Wednesday, citing the hard fork which gave rise to another chain called Ethereum PoW. Since the Merge 8 days ago, Ethereum has been on a consistent downtrend falling from $1,700 to $1,300.
Algorand rallies by 27% as FIFA launches its NFT marketplace
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is one of the most anticipated events ever, and with worldwide crypto adoption spreading rapidly, it was certain for the World Cup to integrate it as well. FIFA leaned into crypto through NFTs, and with its marketplace going live, Algorand is enjoying a good run-up on the charts.
Bitcoin: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication. After hitting these levels, BTC has undone these gains quickly.