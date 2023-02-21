Share:

The metaverse has been described as the next stage of the evolution of the internet, an entire virtual world where people interact, shop, work, do business, socialize and maybe even form relationships, all from the comfort of their own homes. While the user lies on his or her bed or lounges on his or her sofa, their digital avatar will work, play and mingle in this endless 3D landscape.

While a lot of work is going on behind the scenes to bring about this reality, the crypto world is getting ready with The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA), and TMS Network (TMSN) all forging into new territory in this new world.

The Sandbox (SAND) is getting love from the sands of Arabia

The Sandbox (SAND) seems to be moving up in the world, our real, earth world no less. Just last week, as of the time of writing, The Sandbox (SAND) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Saudi Arabia. No details of what exactly is contained in the Memorandum have been made public, but market watchers speculate that it is likely to have something to do with the development and growth of Web3 in the region.

Considered one of the leaders in metaverse adaptation and exploration, The Sandbox (SAND) users can buy and sell virtual real estate, create avatars, and even host virtual events right on the platform. Artists like Snoop Dogg have held virtual concerts on The Sandbox (SAND) and even released special videos created just for The Sandbox’s (SAND) virtual environment.

As the metaverse continues to gain popularity, with more people exploring virtual environments, sites like The Sandbox (SAND) will likely lead the way in the development of new and exciting offers within the virtual world.

Decentraland (MANA) may be over the worst

Decentraland (MANA) is also a decentralized metaverse built on the Ethereum blockchain. Aimed ostensibly at gamers, Decentraland’s users can use their MANA tokens to buy land, trade land, play games, and meet other gamers.

Decentraland (MANA) seemed to be growing in popularity but, in 2022, ran into some controversy when it was accused of inflating its user numbers. Decentraland (MANA) denied this, claiming that they had a user base of over 300,000. Whatever the truth, it seems that Decentraland (MANA) has gotten over the damage caused by these rumors as evidenced by their market value in January 2023, which climbed a whopping 85%.

TMS Network (TMSN) is the right offering at the right time

With the crypto world beginning to shake off all the catastrophes of 2022, it’s a small wonder that market experts are getting very excited about TMS Network (TMSN).

TMS Network (TMSN) is an exchange where users can buy, sell and trade not just cryptocurrency but also equities, stocks, CFDs, fiat currencies, and a whole range of assets. But, more than that, TMS Network (TMSN) is also an educational resource with guides, videos, and webinars all devoted to educating users about the trading business. From a business perspective, this is an excellent idea: it means that TMS Network (TMSN) is creating its own loyal, savvy user base.

Additionally, TMS Network (TMSN) boasts a whole suite of analytical tools, including trading bots, social trading apps, portfolio management tools, on-chain analytics, and trading signals. Holders of TMSN tokens have access to exclusive research and social trading options, which allow them to duplicate trading patterns of veteran traders they might follow online.

TMS Network (TMSN) has just embarked upon phase 1 of its presale stage, and the price of TMSN, as at the time of writing, is $0.0047.

Conclusion

The metaverse will continue to grow and develop, and tokens such as The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) will probably grow with it. However, by far, the most exciting prospect is TMS Network (TMSN) which is changing the face of trading and looks set to revolutionize the sector.

This article is sponsored