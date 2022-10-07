$500 million of the funds currently collateralizing the Dai (DAI) stablecoin will be reallocated to U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds in an effort to provide the protocol low risk additional yield.
MakerDAO, the governing body of the Maker Protocol, has taken the first step of its plan to reallocate $500 million of its stablecoin Dai (DAI ↑ $1.00) collateral reserves into short-term United States Treasuries and corporate bonds.
The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) voted on Oct. 6 to approve a pilot transaction of $1 million following an executive vote from Maker (MKR ↓ $835) token holders, with the rest of the funds soon to be reallocated following confirmation from the community.
A majority, 80% of the $500 million, will be invested in short-term U.S. Treasuries, with $160 million allocated to the 0-1y US Treasury iShares ETF (IB01), and $240 million invested into the 1-3y US Treasury iShares ETF from BlackRock (SHY).
The final $100 million will be allocated ito investment grade corporate bonds provided by investment management firm Baillie Gifford.
The asset allocation was determined by the MKR holders, with 68,250 MKR representing 57.67% of the total voting pool opting for the 80-20 split.
MakerDAO has pursued the plan as a way to diversify the holdings currently collateralizing DAI, while allowing the DAO to deploy unused funds and provide the protocol with additional yield without significant risk to the DAI peg or the solvency of MakerDAO.
DAI is the stablecoin used by MakerDAO to allow the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol to lend money to users so that the repayable amount can avoid being subject to the volatility that is often seen within crypto markets.
Most of DAI’s $9 billion collateralization pool is currently made up of USD Coin (USDC ↓ $1.00), a stablecoin backed by cash and short-dated U.S. treasuries. Additionally, DAI is currently over-collateralized at a ratio of 134.87%.
While fixed-income investments offer a low rate of return, they are traditionally seen as a “safe haven” for conventional investors during bear markets due to their steady income stream, and also because fixed-income investors are reimbursed before equity shareholders in the event of bankruptcy.
Yesterday's announcement pushes DAI in a different direction to recent comments from MakerDAO’s co-founder Rune Christensen on Aug. 27, who recommended the depegging of DAI from USDC and transitioning into a truly decentralized cryptocurrency amid fears of regulatory crackdowns.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
