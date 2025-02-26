- Maker price extends its gains on Wednesday after rallying almost 12% so far this week.
- On-chain metrics paint a bullish picture as MKR’s daily active addresses, revenue collection and trading volume rise.
- The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation targeting additional double-digit gains.
Maker (MKR) price is extending its gains, trading around $1,680 on Wednesday after rallying almost 12% despite the overall crypto market correction so far this week. On-chain metrics paint a bullish picture as MKR’s daily active addresses, revenue collection and trading volume rise. The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation targeting additional double-digit gains.
Maker on-chain metrics show bullish signs
Maker price continues to trade in green, reaching a high of $1,715 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday after rallying nearly 17% the previous day. This upward trend surged the market capitalization of MKR to $1.43 billion, according to CoinGecko data.
Maker market capitalization chart. Source: CoinGecko
Diving deep into Maker’s on-chain metrics further supports its bullish outlook. Santiment’s Daily Active Addresses index helps track network activity over time. A rise in the metric signals greater blockchain usage, while declining addresses point to lower demand for the network.
In MKR’s case, Daily Active Addresses have risen 37% this week. This rise is the highest since the end of November and indicates that demand for MKR’s blockchain usage is increasing, which could propel a rally in Maker price.
Maker active addresses chart. Source: Santiment
Another aspect bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook is a recent surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in the MKR chain. Santiment data shows that Maker Chain’s transaction volume rose from 109,790 on February 18 to 936,740 on Friday, the highest yearly transaction.
Maker Transaction volume chart. Source: Santiment
DefiLlama data shows that Maker generated $734,640 in revenue on Monday, the highest daily revenue since January 2, 2025, further bolstering the bullish outlook.
Maker daily revenue chart. Source: DefiLlama
Maker Price Forecast: MKR bulls aiming for double-digit gains
Maker price broke and closed above the descending trendline on February 12 and rallied 9.28%, closing above $1,023 on February 17. MKR continued its rally by nearly 59% in the next 8 days. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it continues to trade higher, around $1,680.
If the MKR continues its upward trend and closes above the $1,700 resistance level, it could extend the rally by 28% from the current levels to retest the weekly resistance of $2,175.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 74, above its overbought levels, indicating strong buying momentum and might be due for a pullback or correction. However, there is a possibility that the RSI may remain above its overbought levels and continue its rally.
MKR/USDT daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC is 20% down from its ATH, trading below $89,000
Bitcoin price hovers around $88,800 on Wednesday after reaching a low of $86,050 the previous day. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds supported BTC's price correction, recording the highest single-day outflow of $937.90 on Tuesday.
Maker shows resilience amid crypto market decline
Maker price is extending its gains, trading around $1,680 on Wednesday after rallying almost 12% despite the overall crypto market correction so far this week. On-chain metrics paint a bullish picture as MKR’s daily active addresses, revenue collection and trading volume rise.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP crash after major consolidation
Bitcoin price hovers around $88,500 on Wednesday after breaking out of its prolonged consolidation phase and reaching a low of $86,050 earlier this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and declined by nearly 11% and 12%, respectively.
Strategy stock dips as Bitcoin price crashes below $90K, sparking concerns of forced liquidation
Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) witnessed an 11% stock decline on Tuesday, stirred by Bitcoin's market's plunge below $90,000 and fueling speculations of a forced liquidation for the company.
Bitcoin: BTC demand and liquidity conditions remain weak
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since early February, hovering around $98,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Despite this consolidation, US Bitcoin spot ETFs data recorded a total net outflow of $489.60 million until Thursday, hinting signs of weakness among institutional investors.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.