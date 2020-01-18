- Software AG has stated that it will be integrating virtually all IOTA’s solutions into its processes soon.
- While IOTA has entered significant partnerships in recent times, Software AG is its biggest partner so far.
A Germany-based multinational enterprise-grade software provider, Software AG, has confirmed that it will be integrating virtually all IOTA’s solutions into its processes soon. Though all the details are not disclosed by Software AG yet, the company’s Vice President of Innovation and Architecture Christoph F Strndl, said that he sees significant use cases of IOTA in Software AG.
Strnadl said:
Strategically we are looking to integrate all IOTA technology into our portfolio. “Total” here means deliberately including miota token, Qubic, MAM and other (future) layer 2 protocols powered by Tangle. Details to be released in the first IOTA Meetup in Vienna on 12.03.20, by 5:30 PM.
While IOTA has entered many prominent partnerships recently, Software AG is IOTA’s partner so far. Strnadl further tweeted:
The other (equally important!!) part of this story is that we will approach this in a #coinnovation mode of working.
I.e., we won't simply add #IOTA features in our back chamber & then ask potential customers what they think.
We will do only progress WITH them!
Following this news, IOT/USD went up from $0.227 to $0.237 this Friday. So far, in the early hours of Saturday, the price has gone up further to $0.241.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
