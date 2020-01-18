Software AG has stated that it will be integrating virtually all IOTA’s solutions into its processes soon.

A Germany-based multinational enterprise-grade software provider, Software AG, has confirmed that it will be integrating virtually all IOTA’s solutions into its processes soon. Though all the details are not disclosed by Software AG yet, the company’s Vice President of Innovation and Architecture Christoph F Strndl, said that he sees significant use cases of IOTA in Software AG.

Strnadl said:

Strategically we are looking to integrate all IOTA technology into our portfolio. “Total” here means deliberately including miota token, Qubic, MAM and other (future) layer 2 protocols powered by Tangle. Details to be released in the first IOTA Meetup in Vienna on 12.03.20, by 5:30 PM.

While IOTA has entered many prominent partnerships recently, Software AG is IOTA’s partner so far. Strnadl further tweeted:

The other (equally important!!) part of this story is that we will approach this in a #coinnovation mode of working. I.e., we won't simply add #IOTA features in our back chamber & then ask potential customers what they think. We will do only progress WITH them!

Following this news, IOT/USD went up from $0.227 to $0.237 this Friday. So far, in the early hours of Saturday, the price has gone up further to $0.241.