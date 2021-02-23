- LTC/BTC is stalling at support and bulls have eye son a significant correction.
- The hourly conditions remain somewhat bearish but can be monitored for a change in the environment.
LTC/BTC is offering the potential for an upside opportunity as the price meets a demand area and is due for a correction.
The following is an analysis of the daily chart and a bearish impulse of six consecutive lower lows, highs and bearish closes.
There are prospects of a significant correction back to test the vicinity of the neckline and a confluence of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement as follows:
Daily chart
1-hour chart
Bulls will need to get above the local resistance structure and ideally pull MACD into positive territory to confirm the bullish environment.
The price will need to be at or above bullish moving averages such as the 21-simple moving average.
An optimal entry should be taken from old resistance and new bullish structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
