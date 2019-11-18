Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD weekly bearish flag breakout

- Litecoin price is trading in the red, with losses of 2.75% the session on Monday.
- LTC/USD is back within the control of the bears after a decent three-week run higher.
- Critical support at the $60 price mark has been breached, which allowed a fresh wave of selling.
LTC/USD weekly chart
Price action via the weekly chart view broke out from a bearish flag pattern.
LTC/USD daily chart
The price is testing a critical daily demand zone, $57-56 range.
Spot rate: 57.63
Relative change: -2.75%
High: 59.32
Low: 57.26
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.5209
|Today Daily Change
|-1.7351
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.93
|Today daily open
|59.256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.3301
|Daily SMA50
|57.4175
|Daily SMA100
|64.7862
|Daily SMA200
|85.0442
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.0877
|Previous Daily Low
|57.6537
|Previous Weekly High
|66.2492
|Previous Weekly Low
|56.1643
|Previous Monthly High
|64.1049
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.2078
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.1579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.5835
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.9106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.5652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.4766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.3446
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.4331
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.7786
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The hunt for a bottom continues as Bitcoin grinds to $8,000
The digital asset market has been largely in shambles in the last 24 hours. There is a need for a reversal ahead of the holiday season. However, the downward pressure is so great that recovery is hampered and paths of least resistance remain to the downside.
Stellar tokens worth of $3.6 million transferred to Kraken. XLM drops below DMA50
About 50 million Stellar coins were transferred to the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. This movement might have triggered the price collapse.
Neo price analysis: NEO/USD sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 200 curves
NEO/USD is about to chart its third straight bearish day. Over this period, NEO/USD fell from $12.40 to $11.24. The latest session is sandwiched between the 20-day SMA 20 on the upside and the SMA 200 on the downside.
Major trendline support shuttered, TRX/USD risks plunging to $0.0120
The freshly renewed bearish wave on Monday was a blow to the much-anticipated bull rally ahead of the holiday season. Tron (TRX) was among the worst-hit coins by the acute selling pressure. The digital asset extended the bearish leg below the 50 SMA ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.