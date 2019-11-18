Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD weekly bearish flag breakout

  • Litecoin price is trading in the red, with losses of 2.75%  the session on Monday.
  • LTC/USD is back within the control of the bears after a decent three-week run higher. 
  • Critical support at the $60 price mark has been breached, which allowed a fresh wave of selling.

 

LTC/USD weekly chart

Price action via the weekly chart view broke out from a bearish flag pattern. 

LTC/USD daily chart

The price is testing a critical daily demand zone, $57-56 range.

 

Spot rate:                  57.63

Relative change:      -2.75%

High:                         59.32

Low:                          57.26

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 57.5209
Today Daily Change -1.7351
Today Daily Change % -2.93
Today daily open 59.256
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.3301
Daily SMA50 57.4175
Daily SMA100 64.7862
Daily SMA200 85.0442
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 60.0877
Previous Daily Low 57.6537
Previous Weekly High 66.2492
Previous Weekly Low 56.1643
Previous Monthly High 64.1049
Previous Monthly Low 47.2078
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 59.1579
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.5835
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.9106
Daily Pivot Point S2 56.5652
Daily Pivot Point S3 55.4766
Daily Pivot Point R1 60.3446
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.4331
Daily Pivot Point R3 62.7786

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

