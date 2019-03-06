Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD there is still a potential opportunity for the bulls, but critical support most hold
- Litecoin price in the second half of Monday is trading in negative territory some 3.5%.
- LTC/USD price action via the daily time frame is moving within a bullish structure.
- Should the noted support fail to hold, a drop totally erasing the gains for main could be seen, back into $200 territory.
- Critical support is noted at $110, a breach could expose $100 to the downside.
Spot rate: 110.87
Relative change: -3.50%
High: 116.24
Low: 108.89
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is moving within a narrowing pennant pattern, subject to a potential breakout south.
LTC/USD daily chart
- Via the daily time frame, despite the vulnerabilities over the short-term chart views, LTC/USD is moving within a bullish pennant structure, with scope for upside.
