Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD dangerous evening star formation
- Litecoin price on Friday is trading in negative territory down over 1.8%, running at two days of losses.
- LTC/USD on Wednesday produced a daily evening star formation, suggesting further potential downside.
- A long-running ascending trend line can be seen, which has been in play since late April.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.6352
|Today Daily Change
|-2.2259
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.70
|Today daily open
|130.8611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.9279
|Daily SMA50
|95.7348
|Daily SMA100
|82.7692
|Daily SMA200
|58.8246
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.0218
|Previous Daily Low
|128.1532
|Previous Weekly High
|121.1976
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.5782
|Previous Monthly High
|122.0347
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.541
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.0023
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.1434
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.1336
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.8709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.8807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.7395
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Price has dipped under a key near-term ascending trend line of support, subject to possible pressure from the bears.
LTC/USD daily chart
- The price via the daily is subject to further downside pressure, following an evening star formation on Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.