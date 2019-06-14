Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD dangerous evening star formation

Ken Chigbo
  • Litecoin price on Friday is trading in negative territory down over 1.8%, running at two days of losses.
  • LTC/USD on Wednesday produced a daily evening star formation, suggesting further potential downside. 
  • A long-running ascending trend line can be seen, which has been in play since late April. 

 

Spot rate:                 128.71

Relative change:      +0.20%

High:                        133.17

Low:                         128.66

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 128.6352
Today Daily Change -2.2259
Today Daily Change % -1.70
Today daily open 130.8611
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 115.9279
Daily SMA50 95.7348
Daily SMA100 82.7692
Daily SMA200 58.8246
Levels
Previous Daily High 137.0218
Previous Daily Low 128.1532
Previous Weekly High 121.1976
Previous Weekly Low 97.5782
Previous Monthly High 122.0347
Previous Monthly Low 72.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.541
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 133.634
Daily Pivot Point S1 127.0023
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.1434
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.1336
Daily Pivot Point R1 135.8709
Daily Pivot Point R2 140.8807
Daily Pivot Point R3 144.7395

 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price has dipped under a key near-term ascending trend line of support, subject to possible pressure from the bears. 

 

LTC/USD daily chart

  • The price via the daily is subject to further downside pressure, following an evening star formation on Wednesday. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.