Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bulls are making huge ground as the price at highest since May 2018
- Litecoin price is trading marginally in the green, chunky gains of 4.8% in the second half of Wednesday.
- LTC/USD price action has extended to the upside, breaking out from a bullish pennant structure via the 60-minute.
- Next major upside target is eyed up at $180 price territory for the bulls.
