Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD breaks below SMA 200, following heavily bearish Wednesday

- LTC/USD has recovered to $76.55 following Wednesday’s plunge in price.
- Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows increasing bearish momentum.
LTC/USD daily chart
Like the rest of the market, LTC/USD had a heavily bearish Wednesday. Litecoin went down from $84.65 to $75.85, breaking below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) curve in the process. So far, the price has recovered to $76.55. The SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves are trending above the market. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows increasing bearish momentum.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
The LTC/USD 4-hour chart is currently consolidating in a flag formation. The price has broken below the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it is undervalued. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, showing that market volatility is increasing. The Elliot oscillator shows six straight bearish sessions with increasing intensity.
LTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart shows that currently bullish momentum is being stalled at the downward trending line. The price was trending inside the green Ichimoku cloud before it broke down. The hourly price chart is also trending below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending in the oversold zone and is trying to get out of it.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.9769
|Today Daily Change
|0.1246
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|75.8523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.4702
|Daily SMA50
|101.0713
|Daily SMA100
|105.9339
|Daily SMA200
|82.7558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.1096
|Previous Daily Low
|74.6653
|Previous Weekly High
|106.8665
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.5963
|Previous Monthly High
|127.2049
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.4679
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.037
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.7379
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.6419
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.4314
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.1975
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.0862
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.5305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD breaks below $10,000 for the first time since 31st July
Following three straight bearish days, the price of BTC/USD has gone below $10,000 for the first time since 31st July. The price dropped down to $9,875 before the bulls stepped back in and pushed it up to $9,975.
Litecoin: LTC/USD breaks below SMA 200, following heavily bearish Wednesday
Like the rest of the market, LTC/USD had a heavily bearish Wednesday. Litecoin went down from $84.65 to $75.85, breaking below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) curve in the process. So far, the price has recovered.
BCH/USD big bearish flag structure is subject to a potential breakout
Bitcoin Cash price in the session on Wednesday is trading in negative territory by some 2.15%. BCH/USD price action has been recovering over the last four weeks, following the strong selling form June-July.
Winklevoss-backed Flexa flexes its muscle in Canada
Payment solution Flexa has announced its Canadian expansion in an official blog post. The firm will be going international with the new market launch and is backed by the Winklevoss-owned cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. SPEDN.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...