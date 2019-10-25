Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD big bearish flag retest in play

Litecoin price is trading in the green, with large gains of 13.00% the session on Friday.

LTC/USD daily price action is retesting a breached bearish flag structure.

A rejection at the above detailed could invite another wave of selling pressure.

LTC/USD daily chart

The resistance which is the lower acting trend line of the flag is tracking at $57, failure to break back through could prove to be punishing.

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action via the 60-minute chart view has smashed out from a range-block formation, inviting a fresh wave of buying pressure.

Spot rate: 56.32

Relative change: +13.00%

High: 57.28

Low: 49.14