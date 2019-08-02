Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears gain a slight upper hand in the early hours of Friday

  • LTC/USD has gone down from $99 to $97.75 in the early hours of Friday.
  • Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows sustained bullish momentum despite bearish price action.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day after the price fell from $99 to $97.75 in the early hours of Friday. The price is trending below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50 curve, while it is above the SMA 20 and SMA 200 curves. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows sustained bullish momentum despite bearish price action.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour price broke up from the green Ichimoku cloud before the bears dipped it back inside the red Ichimoku cloud. The price initially found support on the upward trending line, before the bears broke through it. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator shows is creeping right along the overbought zone.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly price is currently trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band and below the SMA 20 curve. The price is also trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliot oscillator has had five straight bearish sessions.

Key Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 97.858
Today Daily Change -1.0261
Today Daily Change % -1.04
Today daily open 98.8841
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.7768
Daily SMA50 113.3007
Daily SMA100 103.9426
Daily SMA200 79.0258
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.9918
Previous Daily Low 95.8322
Previous Weekly High 101.588
Previous Weekly Low 86.7455
Previous Monthly High 127.2049
Previous Monthly Low 76.4679
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.0208
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.8032
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.147
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.4099
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.9875
Daily Pivot Point R1 101.3065
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.7289
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.466

 


 

