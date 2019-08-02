Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears gain a slight upper hand in the early hours of Friday

- LTC/USD has gone down from $99 to $97.75 in the early hours of Friday.
- Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows sustained bullish momentum despite bearish price action.
LTC/USD daily chart
LTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day after the price fell from $99 to $97.75 in the early hours of Friday. The price is trending below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50 curve, while it is above the SMA 20 and SMA 200 curves. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows sustained bullish momentum despite bearish price action.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour price broke up from the green Ichimoku cloud before the bears dipped it back inside the red Ichimoku cloud. The price initially found support on the upward trending line, before the bears broke through it. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator shows is creeping right along the overbought zone.
LTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly price is currently trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band and below the SMA 20 curve. The price is also trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliot oscillator has had five straight bearish sessions.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.858
|Today Daily Change
|-1.0261
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04
|Today daily open
|98.8841
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.7768
|Daily SMA50
|113.3007
|Daily SMA100
|103.9426
|Daily SMA200
|79.0258
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.9918
|Previous Daily Low
|95.8322
|Previous Weekly High
|101.588
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.7455
|Previous Monthly High
|127.2049
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.4679
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.0208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.8032
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.4099
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.9875
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.3065
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.7289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.466
