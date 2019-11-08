Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears forcing big rest of breached bull pennant

- Litecoin price is trading in the red, with losses of 2.75% the session on Friday.
- LTC/USD daily price action is retesting a breached bull pennant.
- Critical support at the $60 price mark has been breached.
LTC/USD daily chart
Failure of the daily breached pennant structure retest could force large selling pressure to the downside.
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
The price has cleared near-term critical demand at $60, opening the door to a fresh wave of selling.
Spot rate: 59.74
Relative change: -2.75%
High: 62.42
Low: 58.78
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.7198
|Today Daily Change
|-1.7059
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.78
|Today daily open
|61.4257
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.5089
|Daily SMA50
|58.6772
|Daily SMA100
|67.8189
|Daily SMA200
|85.5842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|64.2865
|Previous Daily Low
|60.225
|Previous Weekly High
|62.9256
|Previous Weekly Low
|56.0159
|Previous Monthly High
|64.1049
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.2078
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.7765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|62.735
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.6716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.9176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.6102
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|63.7331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.0405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.7945
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD fresh selling pressure as price firmly smashes $9000
The price is testing critical weekly support to the downside seen at the $9000 price mark, which the bears are at present in control of driving deeper below. Daily price action is lost much upside momentum, following failure to break down supply at $9500.
XRP/USD price in shambles: The not so Swell Ripple conference
Ripple’s XRP price is not doing well despite the reports that XRP cross-borders transfers in selected regions such Mexico and the Philippines are surging. The prevailing trend is extremely bearish.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD pares losses, moves below SMA100 daily
ETH/USD topped at $194.80 on November 6 and retreated to $185.98 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.3% of its value on a day-to-day basis, following the global trends on the cryptocurrency market.
Crypto Today: Jumping back to take a run-up
XRP/USD continues to suffer from strong sales, ignoring positive news about new support for the utility of Blockchain technology. At the time of writing Ripple’s token pierces down the SMA200.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.