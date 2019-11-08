Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears forcing big rest of breached bull pennant

  • Litecoin price is trading in the red, with losses of 2.75%  the session on Friday.
  • LTC/USD daily price action is retesting a breached bull pennant. 
  • Critical support at the $60 price mark has been breached.

 

LTC/USD daily chart

Failure of the daily breached pennant structure retest could force large selling pressure to the downside. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

The price has cleared near-term critical demand at $60, opening the door to a fresh wave of selling. 

 

Spot rate:                  59.74

Relative change:      -2.75%

High:                         62.42

Low:                          58.78

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 59.7198
Today Daily Change -1.7059
Today Daily Change % -2.78
Today daily open 61.4257
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.5089
Daily SMA50 58.6772
Daily SMA100 67.8189
Daily SMA200 85.5842
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 64.2865
Previous Daily Low 60.225
Previous Weekly High 62.9256
Previous Weekly Low 56.0159
Previous Monthly High 64.1049
Previous Monthly Low 47.2078
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 61.7765
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 62.735
Daily Pivot Point S1 59.6716
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.9176
Daily Pivot Point S3 55.6102
Daily Pivot Point R1 63.7331
Daily Pivot Point R2 66.0405
Daily Pivot Point R3 67.7945

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

