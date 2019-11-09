Litecoin technical analysis: Bulls consolidate the recovery above 61.8% Fib level

- Saturday’s recovery drives the bulls to regain the 61.8% Fib level.
- Coin awaits fresh catalysts for the recovery to gain further momentum.
The fifth most widely traded cryptocurrency, Litecoin, consolidates the recovery from four-day lows of 58.78 on Saturday’s early European trading, tracking the rebound seen across the crypto space. Although the price has regained the 61 handle, the bulls need some fresh trading impetus to recover further towards last week’s highs at 64.32. Meanwhile, the coin loses over 1.50% in the last 24 hours., representing a market capitalization of $ 3.89B, or 1.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
- The coin consolidates above 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement (Fib) of the latest decline.
- Hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) steadies in the overbought territory, suggesting that the recovery could be losing momentum
- Horizontal hourly 100-Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 62.15 is the level to defend for the bulls.
- The bearish trend to resume should the price breach the key support (confluence) zone circa 60.50.
LTC/USD daily chart
- Comfortable in a rising wedge, awaits fresh catalyst for a sustained breakout.
- The spot is currently trapped between bearish 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 66.70 and 58 (confluence of 21 and 50-DMA).
- Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing upwards towards the 50 level, indicating further upside room.
- Bulls need to take out the stiff resistances around 64.30 to strengthen the recovery.
LTC/USD Levels to watch
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.34
|Today Daily Change
|1.2142
|Today Daily Change %
|2.01
|Today daily open
|60.3807
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.8337
|Daily SMA50
|58.3291
|Daily SMA100
|67.5196
|Daily SMA200
|85.4992
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|62.4293
|Previous Daily Low
|58.7843
|Previous Weekly High
|64.3264
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.3543
|Previous Monthly High
|64.1049
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.2078
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.1767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.0369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.6336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.8865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.9886
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.2786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|64.1765
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.9236
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD gives in to massive sell pressure, drops below $9,000
BTC/USD sellers completely dominated the market this Friday, taking the price down from $9,202.35 to $8,764.55. So far this Saturday, the price has settled around $8,774. Before this Saturday’s sudden movement, BTC/USD was trending along in a narrow $400 range.
XRP/USD price in shambles: The not so Swell Ripple conference
Ripple’s XRP price is not doing well despite the reports that XRP cross-borders transfers in selected regions such Mexico and the Philippines are surging. The prevailing trend is extremely bearish.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD pares losses, moves below SMA100 daily
ETH/USD topped at $194.80 on November 6 and retreated to $185.98 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.3% of its value on a day-to-day basis, following the global trends on the cryptocurrency market.
Crypto Today: Jumping back to take a run-up
XRP/USD continues to suffer from strong sales, ignoring positive news about new support for the utility of Blockchain technology. At the time of writing Ripple’s token pierces down the SMA200.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.