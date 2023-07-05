Litecoin (LTCUSD) shows a bullish sequence from 6.14.2022 low favoring further upside. Short term, rally from 3.11.2023 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from 3.11.2023 low, wave 1 ended at 103.41 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 71.37. The crypto currency has extended higher again in wave 3. Up from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 78.43 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 75.73. The crypto currency extends higher again in wave (iii) towards 88.79 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 84.48. Final leg wave (v) ended at 93.80 which completed wave ((i)). Pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 81.84 with internal subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure.
Down from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 86.48 and rally in wave (b) ended at 90.25. Wave (c) lower ended at 81.84 which completed wave ((ii)). Litecoin then turns higher in wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)), wave i ended at 103, pullback in wave ii ended at 89.38. Wave iii higher ended at 111.22 and dips in wave iv ended at 102.74. Wave v higher ended at 114.92 which completed wave (i). Pullback in wave (ii) is in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (i), wave a ended at 105.1 and wave b rally ended at 109.69. Expect wave c lower to complete at 93.7 – 99.8 which should end wave (ii) in higher degree. As long as pivot at 81.84 low stays intact, expect buyers to appear at blue box of 93.7 -99.82 for further upside.
Litecoin (LTC/USD) 2 hour Elliott Wave chart
LTC/USD Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
BitGet derivatives trading to let borrowers stake their own coins for liquidity, a build up of the next crash?
BitGet has launched a dual coin system operating as a crypto loans scheme for its crypto lending program. The product will let borrowers stake one coin for liquidity, backing up loans denominated in another asset.
Maker price retaining $1,000 is crucial for $20 million worth of MKR for this reason
Maker price achieved significant gains this week after posting green candlesticks day after day. This revived hope in the hearts of investors that they could be seeing profits soon. However, the changing market conditions and peculiar investor behavior might keep some of these investors from seeing profits for a while.
LBank Labs raises $10 million to support innovative and quality-oriented Meme projects
LBank Labs has Crypto Twitter elated, particularly the cohort passionate about developing meme coins and the sensations enthusiasts. The excitement comes after the firm revealed plans to support meme projects.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.