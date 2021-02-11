Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC fights key resistance for a significant 15% upswing

- Litecoin price is currently contained inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart.
- The pattern is on the verge of a breakout above $200, favored by technicals.
- Whales have bought a lot of Litecoin in the past three days.
Litecoin price topped out at $193 and was unable to crack the previous high of $195. The digital asset is trading inside a tightening range and it’s on the verge of a 15% move, most likely to the upside according to various indicators.
Litecoin price is on the brink of reaching $220
Litecoin has established a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart and it’s on the verge of a breakout. Cracking the resistance level at $190 would quickly push Litecoin price towards $220, which is a 15% move, calculated by using the height of the pattern.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows practically no significant barriers on the way up above $185. There is, however, a lot of support below $185 which means bulls have the upper hand.
LTC IOMAP chart
Additionally, the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 LTC coins ($18,500,000 and $185,000,000) has increased by three which is significant.
LTC Holders Distribution
However, on the other hand, the symmetrical triangle pattern can also break bearishly if the support level at $182 cracks. This breakdown would push Litecoin price down to $155, a 15% move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
