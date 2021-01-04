Litecoin Price Prediction: Following Bitcoin, both for the good and bad

- LTC/USD accumulates a 108% gain but has been weighed down by its long lateral range.
- The 200-day moving average, still in the $60 zone, shows there is no consolidation and Litecoin remains on the move.
- The LTC/USD pair leaves the current movement peak at $175, matching the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the $420 all-time high.
Litecoin has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies in recent weeks.
The LTC/USD pair has accumulated a 108% gain since the end of November, a time during which it has enjoyed the tailwinds that the all-powerful Bitcoin has generated.
Litecoin has been on this upward path, relying on a bullish channel that it had broken in yesterday's upper bound.
Mid-session Bitcoin selling directly affected Litecoin, dropping sharply on Monday from the $175 price level to the $140 level, as we can see on the daily chart.
Over the last few hours, the LTC/USD has managed to regain a position above the bullish channel, where it could find support before taking a certain direction.
The sustained upward movement of the LTC/USD has its weak point in the prolonged periods of range-trading. This behaviour dramatically slows down the direction of the long-term moving averages. We can see how the 200-day moving average remains anchored at the $62.3 price level on the attached chart.
Litecoin has not broken away from this arithmetic average for all of 2019 and much of 2020. At the moment, it is not managing to pull it up fast enough.
The LTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $152.6 price level.
Above the current price, the first level of resistance is at the $179 price level, then the second at $212 and the third at $230.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $155, then the second at $143 and the third one at $120.
The MACD in the daily range shows a significant upward profile, while the separation between the lines is also favourable for the upward development of the LTC/USD price. The threats come from the dependence on Bitcoin's behaviour and accumulated earnings, which can trigger some profit-taking.
The Directional Movement System shows bulls attempting to cross the ADX line from below without success, which is a sign of weakness in the uptrend and often leads to the price entering a short-term sideways movement. Bears move at lows not seen for several months, a factor that is conducive to the emergence of sales.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Following Bitcoin, both for the good and bad
The LTC/USD pair has accumulated a 108% gain since the end of November, a time during which it has enjoyed the tailwinds that the all-powerful Bitcoin has generated.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar explodes 25% but correction seems imminent
Stellar was trailing behind Bitcoin and was trading in a daily downtrend. However, in the past 24 hours, bulls have managed to push Stellar price above several resistance points with a 25% pump.
Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests alt season may never come
One of the most common theories and indicators of the beginning of alt seasons is the decline in Bitcoin’s dominance which currently stands at 68.4%. In 2017, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 63% right before plummeting down to 32% which paved the way for the alt season.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.