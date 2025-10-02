- Litecoin price extends its gains on Thursday after rallying more than 10% so far this week.
- On-chain and derivatives data indicate a bullish outlook, as trading volume and open interest for LTC are on the rise.
- The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation, with bulls targeting $130.
Litecoin (LTC) price continues to climb, trading above $118 on Thursday, extending gains of over 10% so far this week. The bullish momentum is further supported by rising Open Interest (OI) and trading volume in the LTC token. Meanwhile, technical analysis suggests an upward leg targeting levels above $130.
On-chain data and derivatives show bullish bias for LTC
CoinGlass’s data show that the futures’ OI in Litecoin at exchanges rose from $797 million on Tuesday to $955 million on Thursday, the highest level since September 20. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current Litecoin price rally.
Litecoin open interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Another aspect bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook is a recent surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in Litecoin. Santiment data shows that LTC’s trading volume rose from $286.70 million on Tuesday to $1.05 billion on Thursday, the highest since August 15.
LTC trading volume chart. Source: Santiment
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bulls aiming for $130 mark
Litecoin price found support around the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $103.61 on September 25 and rose 12.5% by Wednesday. This level roughly coincides with multiple support levels, such as the volume profile POC (Point of Control) is at $102.62, the price level with the highest traded volume since November 2024, the 50% retracement level is at $98.68, and the ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since early April), making this a key support zone. At the time of writing on Thursday, LTC continues to trade higher above $118.
If LTC continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally toward the next resistance at $130.
The Relative Strength on the daily chart reads 61, above the neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover on Wednesday, signaling a potential buy opportunity and indicating the possible start of an upward trend.
LTC/USDT daily chart
However, if LTC faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the 200-day EMA at $103.61.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH rises 5% as Fusaka upgrade goes live on Holesky testnet
Ethereum (ETH) sees a 5% gain on Wednesday after its next major upgrade, Fusaka, finalized on the Holesky test network (testnet), bringing its mainnet launch a step closer.
Hackers scoop $21 million from Japanese crypto mining pool SBI: ZachXBT
On-chain researcher ZachXBT reported a potential hack of Japanese mining pool SBI Crypto, involving the withdrawal of $21 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
XRP renews bullish structure as futures funding rates surge
Ripple (XRP) upholds an intraday bullish outlook, trading above $2.93 on Wednesday. The crypto market has generally kicked off October on a positive note, providing insight into the direction trading may take in the coming weeks.
Solana jumps 7% as VisionSys partners with Marinade Finance to launch $2 billion SOL treasury
Solana (SOL) posts a 7% gain on Wednesday after VisionSys AI revealed plans to launch a $2 billion SOL treasury, in partnership with staking protocol Marinade Finance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.