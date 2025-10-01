- 1inch price trades within a falling wedge pattern, a breakout signals a bullish move ahead.
- On-chain data shows accumulation by certain holders during recent dips alongside rising transaction volumes.
- The technical indicators suggest that bullish momentum is gaining traction, with investors betting on the asset price to rise.
1inch (1INCH) price is trading within a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart around $0.257 at the time of writing on Wednesday. A breakout of this continuation pattern would favor long positions. The bullish outlook is further supported by certain holders accumulating 1INCH tokens during recent dips, alongside rising transaction volumes. The technical indicators are also pointing to a potential breakout as upward momentum is gaining traction.
On-chain and derivatives data show bullish bias
Santiment’s Supply Distribution data supports a bullish outlook for 1INCH, as certain holders have accumulated during recent price dips.
The metric indicates that whales holding between 100,000 and 1 million (red line) and 1 million and 10 million 1INCH tokens (yellow line) have accumulated 10.27 million tokens from Tuesday to Wednesday. During the same period, wallets holding between 10 and 100 million (blue line) have shed 10.49 million tokens.
This shows that the second cohort of whales could have fallen prey to the capitulation event. In contrast, the first set of wallets seized the opportunity and accumulated 1INCH at a discount.
1INCH supply distribution chart. Source: Santiment
Another aspect bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook is a recent surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in the 1inch. Santiment data shows that 1INCH’s trading volume rose from $13.35 million on Tuesday to $64.04 million on Wednesday, the highest since August 20.
1inch trading volume chart. Source: Santiment
On the derivatives side, 1INCH bullish bets among traders are rising toward the monthly high. The CoinGlass chart below shows that the 1INCH long-to-short ratio stands at 1.08 on Wednesday, indicating that traders are betting on the asset’s price to rise.
1INCH long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
1INCH Price Forecast: 1INCH bulls aiming for a breakout
1inch price trades within a falling wedge pattern (formed by joining multiple highs and lows with two trendlines since early August). At the time of writing on Wednesday, 1INCH is trading at $0.257, nearing the upper trendline boundary.
If 1INCH breaks above the upper trendline, it could extend the rally by 20% from its current levels to retest the next daily resistance at $0.307.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 54, which is above its neutral level of 50, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is showing a bullish crossover on Wednesday, providing a buy signal and suggesting the start of an upward trend ahead.
1INCH/USDT daily chart
However, if 1inch faces a correction, it could extend the decline to retest the weekly support level at $0.234.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces rejection near key resistance despite $547 million ETF inflows
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Tuesday after bowing before the resistance of a descending trendline. The decline comes amid inflows of $547 million into US spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Monday, marking the end of a five-day outflow streak.
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33
Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
XRP bulls eye short-term breakout as funding rates spike
Ripple (XRP) trades sideways in a narrow range between support at $2.83 and resistance at $2.92 on Tuesday. Interest in the cross-border token has remained significantly suppressed over the past few weeks, reflecting the general sentiment that September is a bearish month for crypto.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE stares at a deeper correction ahead of October
Dogecoin (DOGE) faces a weakening technical structure, trading below $0.2300 on Tuesday. The meme coin's short-term bearish outlook reflects shaky sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market ahead of October.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.