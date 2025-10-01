Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC eyes fresh upside while ETH and XRP consolidate

- Bitcoin finds support around the 50-day EMA at $113,406, hinting at a potential bullish move ahead.
- Ethereum nears its key resistance at $4,232, a decisive close above could trigger a fresh rally.
- Ripple's XRP steadies around $2.85 as momentum tools indicate fading bearish pressure.
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades above $114,000 on Wednesday after finding support around the key level the previous day. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are nearing their key resistance levels; a decisive close above could trigger a fresh rally.
Bitcoin eyes fresh upside as it finds support around the 50-day EMA
Bitcoin price started the week on a positive note, rallying nearly 2% on Monday and closing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,402. On Tuesday, BTC edged slightly down and found support around the 50-day EMA. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it trades slightly higher at around $114,369.
If the 50-day EMA at $113,402 continues to hold as support, BTC could extend the recovery toward the daily resistance at $116,000.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 53, which is above its neutral level of 50, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is showing a bullish crossover on Wednesday, providing a buy signal and suggesting the start of an upward trend ahead.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if BTC fails to find support around the 50-day EMA and closes below, BTC could extend the decline toward the daily support at $107,245.
Ethereum could rally if it closes above $4,232
Ethereum price found support around the 100-day EMA at $3,877 on Saturday and rallied 8.79% by Monday. ETH faced slight rejection after retesting the daily resistance level at $4,232 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $4,154.
If ETH breaks and closes above the daily resistance at $4,232 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward the next resistance at $4,488.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 44, pointing upwards and nearing its neutral level of 50, which indicates a fading bearish momentum. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the other hand, if ETH faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the 100-day EMA at $3,863.
XRP shows signs of fading bearish momentum
XRP price found support around the daily level at $2.72 on Friday and rose nearly 5% by Monday. However, XRP faced rejection from its 50-day EMA at $2.91 the next day and declined 1.16%. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around $2.84.
If XRP closes above the $2.91 resistance level, it could extend the rally toward the key psychological level at $3.
Like ETH, XRP RSI also shows fading bearish momentum. However, for the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level. Moreover, the MACD lines are also about to flip to a bullish crossover, while the falling red histogram bars also indicate the fading of bearish momentum.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if XRP faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $2.72.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces rejection near key resistance despite $547 million ETF inflows
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Tuesday after bowing before the resistance of a descending trendline. The decline comes amid inflows of $547 million into US spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Monday, marking the end of a five-day outflow streak.
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33
Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
XRP bulls eye short-term breakout as funding rates spike
Ripple (XRP) trades sideways in a narrow range between support at $2.83 and resistance at $2.92 on Tuesday. Interest in the cross-border token has remained significantly suppressed over the past few weeks, reflecting the general sentiment that September is a bearish month for crypto.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE stares at a deeper correction ahead of October
Dogecoin (DOGE) faces a weakening technical structure, trading below $0.2300 on Tuesday. The meme coin's short-term bearish outlook reflects shaky sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market ahead of October.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.