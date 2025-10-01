Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC eyes fresh upside while ETH and XRP consolidate

Bitcoin finds support around the 50-day EMA at $113,406, hinting at a potential bullish move ahead.

Ethereum nears its key resistance at $4,232, a decisive close above could trigger a fresh rally.

Ripple's XRP steadies around $2.85 as momentum tools indicate fading bearish pressure.

Bitcoin (BTC) price trades above $114,000 on Wednesday after finding support around the key level the previous day. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are nearing their key resistance levels; a decisive close above could trigger a fresh rally.

Bitcoin eyes fresh upside as it finds support around the 50-day EMA

Bitcoin price started the week on a positive note, rallying nearly 2% on Monday and closing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $113,402. On Tuesday, BTC edged slightly down and found support around the 50-day EMA. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it trades slightly higher at around $114,369.

If the 50-day EMA at $113,402 continues to hold as support, BTC could extend the recovery toward the daily resistance at $116,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 53, which is above its neutral level of 50, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is showing a bullish crossover on Wednesday, providing a buy signal and suggesting the start of an upward trend ahead.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC fails to find support around the 50-day EMA and closes below, BTC could extend the decline toward the daily support at $107,245.

Ethereum could rally if it closes above $4,232

Ethereum price found support around the 100-day EMA at $3,877 on Saturday and rallied 8.79% by Monday. ETH faced slight rejection after retesting the daily resistance level at $4,232 on Tuesday. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $4,154.

If ETH breaks and closes above the daily resistance at $4,232 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward the next resistance at $4,488.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 44, pointing upwards and nearing its neutral level of 50, which indicates a fading bearish momentum. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the 100-day EMA at $3,863.

XRP shows signs of fading bearish momentum

XRP price found support around the daily level at $2.72 on Friday and rose nearly 5% by Monday. However, XRP faced rejection from its 50-day EMA at $2.91 the next day and declined 1.16%. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers at around $2.84.

If XRP closes above the $2.91 resistance level, it could extend the rally toward the key psychological level at $3.

Like ETH, XRP RSI also shows fading bearish momentum. However, for the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above the neutral level. Moreover, the MACD lines are also about to flip to a bullish crossover, while the falling red histogram bars also indicate the fading of bearish momentum.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if XRP faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $2.72.