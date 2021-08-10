Litecoin price eyes 21% ascent as LTC leveraged token undergoes reverse token split

- Litecoin price is hovering just under the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $171.62.
- Binance announced a reverse token split of LTC leveraged tokens.
- A breakdown of the $135.97 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Litecoin price is currently experiencing a decreased bullish momentum, which could result in a sideways movement or a pullback. While this retracement is necessary, it will provide buyers an opportunity to book profits and come back stronger.
Binance announces reverse token split
On August 9, Binance revealed plans to perform a reverse token split for Litecoin and Uniswap leveraged tokens. This split will consolidate 100,000 of either LTC or UNI tokens to 1.
According to the announcement,
A reverse token split is a process that consolidates the existing number of issued tokens into a smaller number of proportionally more valuable tokens.
A user holding 1,000,000 LTCUP or LTCDOWN will see only ten tokens after the split occurs.
This process allows users “a better trading experience,” according to Binance. The trading for these tokens will be paused for a total of 24 hours starting August 17 at 03:00 UTC. Since leveraged tokens are risky, the exchange advised its users to redeem their tokens before the split to avoid price changes.
Litecoin price looks to set up higher high
Litecoin price sliced below the range low at $118.18 on July 19 as the market underwent a sell-off. This move resulted in LTC setting up a swing low at $103.82. But the altcoin has rallied roughly 64% since then to tag the trading range’s mid-point at $171.62.
While this uptrend was impressive, the bulls seem to have lost their momentum, leading to a retracement. The support level at $149.20 is the most likely candidate for harboring the incoming selling pressure.
Interestingly, this barrier was recently flipped into a support level after acting as a resistance barrier preventing multiple attempts to breach it. Therefore, investors can expect this demand floor to hold its ground.
Assuming the buyers make a comeback, LTC will likely take a jab at the mid-point at $171.62. Breaching this barrier will allow Litecoin price to tag $180.91 resistance level. This move would constitute a 21% upswing from $149.20.
LTC/USDT 12-hour chart
Investors need to note that the bullish thesis assumes that the buyers make a comeback at $149.20. Therefore, an inability of the buyers to follow through or an increased selling pressure that overwhelms the bullish momentum could jeopardize the outlook explained above.
A breakdown of the $135.97 to create a swing low will invalidate the bullish scenario and potentially trigger a sell-off to the range low at $118.18.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
