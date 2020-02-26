  • Litecoin is one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies on Wednesday.
  • The Elliott Wave extension is forecasting that prices could move lower still.

LTC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Cryptocurrencies continue to fall on Wednesday adding to a heaving start to the week already. Litecoin is one of the worst-hit currently around 11.5% lower at the time of writing. 

Below is the 4-Hour chart showing the Elliott Wave pattern analysis for the move lower. In the lead up to this pattern, the trend higher formed a nice Elliott Wave structure which leads me to believe the theory is respected in this pair. Not only that crypto's have been following harmonics nicely recently.

The wave 1 to 2 wave stopped very nicely on the 76.4 retracement which was a great start. Now the price is moving toward the 1.618% golden ratio extension. This would be the wave 3 which is traditionally the longest wave. Now is this an ABC consolidation instead of the start of a new Elliott Wave pattern then we could need a higher low to confirm this. But the move is soo impulsive that it seems like a new 5 wave downside structure. 

If the price reaches 57.00 we could confirm this but either way we have the waves 4 and 5 to look forward too. 

Litecoin

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 62.8811
Today Daily Change -8.0684
Today Daily Change % -11.37
Today daily open 70.9495
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.7205
Daily SMA50 65.1642
Daily SMA100 54.8005
Daily SMA200 59.9499
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.1107
Previous Daily Low 69.5266
Previous Weekly High 80.6896
Previous Weekly Low 66.0609
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.0417
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.5956
Daily Pivot Point S1 68.2805
Daily Pivot Point S2 65.6115
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.6964
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.8646
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.7797
Daily Pivot Point R3 81.4488

 

 

