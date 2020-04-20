Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD vulnerabilities tilted to the downside as price trades under bear flag

- Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 0.95% in the session on Monday.
- LTC/USD pressure is back on to the downside, after the exponential gains on Thursday.
- The next major area of support will be eyed back down at the $40 mark.
LTC/USD weekly chart
The bulls have been pushing the price to the upside for five consecutive weeks now. The next major weekly resistance should be noted at $50.
LTC/USD daily chart
Price action is moving within consolidation mode, following a bearish flag breakout and retest, so far continuing to reject.
Spot rate: 41.95
Relative change: -0.95%
High: 43.32
Low: 40.88
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.9162
|Today Daily Change
|-0.3688
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87
|Today daily open
|42.285
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.1582
|Daily SMA50
|43.5065
|Daily SMA100
|54.8837
|Daily SMA200
|52.7091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|44.3546
|Previous Daily Low
|41.5595
|Previous Weekly High
|43.767
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.9812
|Previous Monthly High
|63.9927
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.9467
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.6273
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.1115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.3165
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.9066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|45.5281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|46.7016
