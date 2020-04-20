Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD vulnerabilities tilted to the downside as price trades under bear flag

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 0.95% in the session on Monday. 
  • LTC/USD pressure is back on to the downside, after the exponential gains on Thursday. 
  • The next major area of support will be eyed back down at the $40 mark.

 

LTC/USD weekly chart

The bulls have been pushing the price to the upside for five consecutive weeks now. The next major weekly resistance should be noted at $50.

LTC/USD daily chart

Price action is moving within consolidation mode, following a bearish flag breakout and retest, so far continuing to reject. 

Spot rate:               41.95

Relative change:  -0.95%

High:                      43.32

Low:                       40.88

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 41.9162
Today Daily Change -0.3688
Today Daily Change % -0.87
Today daily open 42.285
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.1582
Daily SMA50 43.5065
Daily SMA100 54.8837
Daily SMA200 52.7091
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 44.3546
Previous Daily Low 41.5595
Previous Weekly High 43.767
Previous Weekly Low 37.9812
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 42.6273
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 43.2869
Daily Pivot Point S1 41.1115
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.938
Daily Pivot Point S3 38.3165
Daily Pivot Point R1 43.9066
Daily Pivot Point R2 45.5281
Daily Pivot Point R3 46.7016

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bullrun on course despite price drops

Bullrun on course despite price drops

Selling appeared late yesterday on the crypto board, and the worst predictions quickly returned to the headlines, an extensive line of thought at this time.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD consolidates ahead of triangle breakout to $0.25

XRP/USD consolidates ahead of triangle breakout to $0.25

Ripple is in the middle of a consolidation phase after a recent attempt to break the resistance at $0.20 failed to materialize. Instead, the bears overpowered the buyers forcing a reversal under $0.19.

More Ripple News

ETH/BTC holds above the 50-day SMA

ETH/BTC holds above the 50-day SMA

Ethereum price has been bullish against Bitcoin since the crash in the cryptocurrency market on March 12. Last week, the digital asset broke out incredibly, stepping above the 50-day SMA.

More Ethereum News

BTG/USD bulls wake up after bouncing off key trendline support

BTG/USD bulls wake up after bouncing off key trendline support

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is once again in the green after retreating from the wall it hit at $10.00. Luckily the bulls’ concentration at an ascending trendline prevented further declines. Moreover, the price is trading ...

More Bitcoin Gold News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location