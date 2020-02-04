Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD struggling with a barrier at the $72.50 mark

  • Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 2.25% in the session on Tuesday. 
  • LTC/USD has been cooling for three sessions now. 
  • There is much in the way of resistance in the early $70 price territory via the daily.  

 

LTC/USD daily chart

The price was stuck within a bearish market structure, where lower highs were being produced. The prior high area was seen at around $65, which the bulls have managed to produce a weekly closure above. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Critical 60-minute support should be noted at $66, failure to hold could invite another wave of selling pressure. 

Spot rate:                69.85

Relative change:    -2.25%

High:                        68.89

Low:                         66.62

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 68.1929
Today Daily Change -1.2623
Today Daily Change % -1.82
Today daily open 69.4552
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.4541
Daily SMA50 50.1857
Daily SMA100 51.4643
Daily SMA200 62.0045
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.9511
Previous Daily Low 68.3271
Previous Weekly High 70.0854
Previous Weekly Low 52.8193
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.0934
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1847
Daily Pivot Point S1 67.5379
Daily Pivot Point S2 65.6205
Daily Pivot Point S3 62.9139
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.1618
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.8684
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.7858

 

 

