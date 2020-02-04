Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD struggling with a barrier at the $72.50 mark

- Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 2.25% in the session on Tuesday.
- LTC/USD has been cooling for three sessions now.
- There is much in the way of resistance in the early $70 price territory via the daily.
LTC/USD daily chart
The price was stuck within a bearish market structure, where lower highs were being produced. The prior high area was seen at around $65, which the bulls have managed to produce a weekly closure above.
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
Critical 60-minute support should be noted at $66, failure to hold could invite another wave of selling pressure.
Spot rate: 69.85
Relative change: -2.25%
High: 68.89
Low: 66.62
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.1929
|Today Daily Change
|-1.2623
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.82
|Today daily open
|69.4552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.4541
|Daily SMA50
|50.1857
|Daily SMA100
|51.4643
|Daily SMA200
|62.0045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.9511
|Previous Daily Low
|68.3271
|Previous Weekly High
|70.0854
|Previous Weekly Low
|52.8193
|Previous Monthly High
|70.0854
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.7677
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.0934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.1847
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.5379
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|65.6205
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62.9139
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.1618
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.8684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.7858
