Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD rushes upwards, hits stonewall at $140.00
- Litecoin has recovered from the recent lows.
- The upside is limited y the immediate resistance at $140.00.
LTC/USD has recovered from Tuesday’s low of $128.94 and hit $139.76 on Wednesday. The 5th largest asset with the current market capitalization of $8.6 billion has gained over 5% of its value in recent 24 hours amid strong bullish trend triggered by fresh speculative interest. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $137.91.
Litecoin’s technical picture
On a daily chart, LTC/USD has been trading in a range with a bullish bias. While the recovery has been capped on approach to $140.0, the coin retains an upside potential as long as the price stays above $130.00 handle. Once it is cleared, the bearish momentum might gain traction with the next focus on $123.50 (4-hour SMA100 - Simple Moving Average and middle line of 1-day Bollinger band). It is followed by psychological $120.00 and $112.00 handle (23.6% Fibo retracement for a downside move from December 2017 high and SMA200, 4-hour).
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable recovery above $140.00 to allow for a new bull’s leg towards the recent high at $144.16. A sustainable move above this handle will open up the way towards the next bullish aim of $150.00
LTC/USD, 1-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.